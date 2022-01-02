Last month, Visit Sebring reported a record high collection in Tourist Development Tax (TDT) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. We attribute much of that to a revamped and more aggressive Event Grant Program, which has enabled us to attract more events to Highlands County.
In addition to the revised grant program, we hired Airstream Ventures (ASV) in February 2021. ASV works as a sports tourism development arm of Visit Sebring and were able to start bringing new sporting events to the area as soon as April 2021 and throughout 2021. Unlike leisure and business travel, sports tourism has fully bounced back to pre-COVID levels and continues to bring significant economic impact to our destination.
Looking forward to the new year, I recently read a list of tourism trends created by the Huddle Up Group for 2022. While they were written to focus on tourism, many of them are pertinent beyond tourism agencies.
- Alignment – In times of crisis, communication becomes more important. This was certainly true of the tourism industry during the past 20 months. The pandemic forced tourism organizations to fight for declining resources, which means they had to be able to effectively message their mission and impact and how that aligns with the community they represent. This forced alignment should bear fruit in the future as communication lines are more open now than in years past.
- Vulnerability – Most of the resources spent in our industry are discretionary. If nobody travels and bed taxes are not collected, tourism agencies suffer financially. The goal is to diversify revenue streams as much as possible, so tourism organizations are not vulnerable if one financial channel shuts down.
- Accountability – Resources are more limited today than in prior years. Given that we must try to do more with less, the microscope is now on every transaction that is made. Every dollar must have a good result.
- Choices – Today, our industry has an unprecedented number of resources available to leverage to drive our organizations forward. There are more conferences, event owners, digital tools, certifications, and (of course) consultants that tourism organizations can use to increase visitors to an area. The key is choosing the right tools to engage with and work through that will drive the highest and most efficient return on investment.
- Development mentality – Destinations have been forced to become more of a creator than a responder. TDCs are realizing they need to help build a culture of “development.” These organizations are now leading efforts to develop physical products (new venues), develop new events, develop human capital (staff and board), and to develop relationships (with local sporting clubs and regional/national event owners). Today, tourism leaders are proving to be more proactive than reactive.
- Remote control – This one is a carryover from last year’s list. Working remotely is not just a trend that industry was forced to adopt due to the pandemic. It is here to stay. If anything is the “new normal” this is it.
- Silent sports – Several outdoor sports have seen massive spikes in participation the past two years. Golf, canoe/kayak, and fishing (among others) all offer opportunities for those destinations that seek them. These “silent sports” have become a cornerstone for business development with many TDCs across the country.
- DMO vs. TDC – We have seen more TDCs transition to a bigger vision for their destinations. Numerous tourism bureaus are moving towards a destination marketing organization (or DMO) mission. The difference between the two is subtle but it’s important.
DMOs are responsible for branding and marketing their destination beyond working to attract visitors as a primary mission. DMOs have a lot of verticals to contemplate and manage. Yes, tourism is one, but just one of many things a DMO blends into a community-wide strategy to put their destinations in the best light.
This trend is a good one in that DMOs typically have a broader stakeholder audience than TDCs might have, as the DMO works on promotional elements that would appeal to markets beyond tourism. These additional audiences could include the area’s business climate, economic development, politics, arts and culture, and the like. By transitioning to a DMO, tourism suddenly has a more important and integrated seat at the larger table in these destinations.
While the past two years have been challenging, a renewed look at our tourism efforts and a new focus on sports tourism have made us stronger and more competitive. We look forward to a fantastic 2022 and wish everyone a wonderful new year.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.