SEBRING — Visitors to Highlands County spent $247.5 million in 2021, and that number will likely go up.
“We expect 2022 to be a really big number,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC)/Visit Sebring.
In her presentation Thursday morning, Hartt said visitors to the county in 2021 bought $71.5 million in food and beverages, $52.4 million in lodging, $43 million in ground transportation, $42.6 million in entertainment and recreation, and $37.9 million in shopping.
It was a 17.1% increase over 2020 and a 0.2% increase over 2019, the last year before the pandemic dropped tourism revenues.
2019 marked the first time that tourist tax revenue topped $200,000 in a single month, bringing in $206,212 in March of that year — the typical high-water mark for local tourism, thanks to the annual 12 Hours of Sebring.
March 2020, however, only brought in $63,095 in tourist tax. March 2021 saw that number bounce back to $206,210.
The total tourist visits in 2021 to Highlands County generated $23.1 million in state and local taxes, Hartt said, including record levels of the 4% tourist tax.
She also said 9.8% of the county’s local job base is supported by tourism – 3,866 jobs paying a total $82.5 million in wages.
These numbers came directly from VISIT FLORIDA’s recently released 2021 Economic Impact of Tourism report, which, according to local tourism officials, shows Highlands County as “fully recovered” from the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to tourism.
Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander, contracted with the TDC to help bring in sports events, said that their goal was to bring in 10 events, amassing 7,500 room-nights and $2.5 million in economic impact.
He said Thursday that, with three events, the county brought in slightly more than 7,200 room-lights and $2.23 million in impact.
This past December’s Spartan World Championship brought in 9,495 adult racers, 731 kids from 16 countries, 1,100 spectators and 383 volunteers, Verlander said.
Despite having people from 33 states and 17 nations, total, Verlander said the event only had 33 people registered from Highlands County, a number he wants to see increase with more local outreach.
“We’re looking for more of those events, especially in August,” Verlander said, referencing concerns raised by the TDC Board that August, based on tourism revenue, still seems to be a relatively slow month.
Verlander said August is a “tough month,” with children and teenagers returning to school and parents looking for a “break from summer” as school resumes.
However, he said that, in addition to having the Spartan Race return this year, he’s in talks with organizations to bring back the Florida Cornhole State Championship, the Girls Lacrosse event and have the U.S. Strongman and U.S. collegiate women’s softball Spring Games in Highlands County.
One event that did not take off, he said, was the Bonobilt wrestling competition, but he said that Highlands County is now “out there” and getting noticed.
“We’ve got calls all the time to know what’s going on down here,” Verlander said.
Hartt also presented the TDC Board with an update on the 2022-23 budget. To date, the TDC has spent:
- For advertising and the website, with search engine optimization, $247,643 out of the $360,000 budget.
- For promotions and public relations, $29,700 out of $50,000.
- For sports marketing, $75,000, more than the $72,000 budget.
- For visitor services, $23,086 out of $40,000.
- For industry relations, $3,665 out of $11,000.
- For event grants, $376,750 out of $385,000.
For special projects, zero has been spent, as of yet, of the budgeted $27,000.