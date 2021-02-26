SEBRING — Highlands County lost tourist business in 2020 to COVID-19. Exactly how much is still being tallied by local officials.
They hope to have the full picture of these last three months by their next quarterly meeting, in April.
However, early projections have the county’s revenue from the local-option tourist tax only down by 14% for the year, said VisitSebring CEO Casey Hartt. Although she doesn’t think that’s great, she said it’s better than some places – both coastal and inland – that have seen 50-60% drops from the pandemic.
Some months were actually up. January 2020 had $128,896 in tourist tax revenue compared with $121,870 in January 2019. Likewise, February 2020 brought in $156,987 in tax while February 2019 brought in $125,753.
The hit started in March with the first confirmed local cases of the coronavirus and the subsequent shutdowns and delay of the 12 Hours of Sebring to November — the biggest hit, Hartt said.
March 2019 brought in $206,213, and March 2020 only saw $62,523. All other months of the year saw dips, but July 2020 had $63,095 in tourist tax compared to July 2019’s $59,569.
“July 2020 was the best July we ever had,” Hartt said, thanks to lake house rentals and Sebring International Raceway hosting the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring on July 17-18. That helped bolster the local economy, as far as motorsports tourism is concerned, said John Story, senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at Sebring International Raceway.
“It absolutely did in an otherwise slow season for us,” Story said.
That came about, he said, because the race’s usual venue couldn’t host it during a pandemic. Sadly, The Cadillac Grand Prix will return to its normal venue this year, but Sebring Raceway will host the 12 Hours of Sebring again in March, and will have another new event in November, Story said. The Creventic endurance racing series will stage the Hankook 24H Sebring — a 24-hour endurance race — at the Raceway Nov. 12-14, 2021.
2020 saw four new sports events come into the county, Hartt said, including the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) international cycling marathon in October and the Expedition Florida Adventure Race at the end of December, bringing in sports participants during slow months when the county needs tourism funds.
According to her projections of economic impact, the GFNY event brought a projected $655,846 to the local economy, including $216,534 in impact from participants — driving in or staying overnight — and $439,312 from fans.
Based on a 7.5% state and local sales tax rate, that could mean $49,188 in revenue from the one event, her projections state, a hotel impact of $330,037 and $13,201 in tourist tax.
The tourist tax, as of April 2020, had already collected $600,000, and Hartt anticipated $125,000 more — $25,000 per month — to close out the fiscal year with $725,000 in revenue.
After taking out $181,250 of the third penny for tourism infrastructure improvements and $140,000 for operations, and adding back in the canceled purchases and grants and adding in the $85,000 contingency fund, the TDC would have had $520,625 for marketing at the start of Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Instead, the county collected $877,229 from Oct. 10, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. After taking out $219,307 for the third penny and $140,00 for operations, and adding back in the contingency fund, the TDC started the fiscal year with $602,922 for marketing.