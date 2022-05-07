SEBRING — Highlands County has hit a record level of tourism tax revenue.
The 4% tourist tax has made $479,369 in the last four months, more than the totals for Fiscal Years 2015, 2016 or 2017, and more than any other October-to-January period since then.
That’s partly because the county went from collecting 2 cents per dollar on short-term rentals to 4 cents a few years ago. Higher room rates have also bolstered the increased revenue, but it also came from having two big events over the winter, said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring.
Almost 13,000 people, she said, showed up to run or cheer on the Spartan/Tough Mudder Trifecta Weekend in December at Skipper Ranch in Lake Placid.
Fiscal Year 2018 had $510,114 in total revenue; 2019 saw $1.02 million. Revenue dropped to $877,229 in 2020, but rebounded to just under $1.18 million last year.
The TDC has been putting that funding to work, Hartt told county commissioners on Tuesday.
As of April 21, this year’s budget of $774,000 had $718,706 spent or encumbered — with $100,000 of the spending still pending as of April 28.
The balance is $111,680, Hartt reported, with some items in the negative. The TDC has overspent the $100,000 budget for website and search engine optimization by $2,000, and the $10,000 Visitor Services by $1,334.
However, the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF) has given $58,386 in grants to Highlands County events, Hartt said, listed as follows:
- Oct. 24 — Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) Marathon, $1,947
- Oct. 30-31 — GFNY Cycling, $3,576
- Nov. 1-2 — Visit Sebring Classic/Minor League Golf Tournament, $537
- Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Citrus Golf Trail Open, $719
- Dec. 11-12 — Spartan/Tough Mudder, $40,819
- April 29-May 1 — Pro Watercross, $1,316
- May 13-15 — Cornhole tournament, $4,414
The FSF has funded the Bono Bilt competition with a $3,058 grant, but the date isn’t set. Three summer events with grant applications pending include two lacrosse events on July 22-24 and Sept. 17-18 and a Motosurf event on Aug. 19-21.
Advertising, budgeted at $195,000, has $7,818 left. Promotions and PR, budgeted as $35,000, has $3,608 left.
Hartt said public relations efforts pulled in a four-person media press trip with social media content and stories on the Sebring Soda Festival, with 77 pieces published on the event and 6.11 million views out of a media audience of 523 million.
Online pieces had 2,520 engagements, Hartt said: Shares, likes and comments. The Soda Fest also got TV coverage on Fox 13 and Daytime TV in Tampa and Fox35 in Orlando.
At Visit Florida’s “media mission” to New York City, Tanya Churchmuch of MuchPR met virtually with more than 50 top-tier NYC-based media outlets over two days to promote Highlands County.
The entire $72,000 Sports Marketing budget is spent. Of the $7,000 Industry Relations budget, $1,452 is left, and when pending allocations clear, the $335,000 Event Grants budget will have $25,750 left.
The Traveling Golfer TV Show will have a story focusing on the area as a proving ground for up-and-coming young golfers, Hartt said. Also, Monsterbass, a social media-based bass fishing marketer, shot a promo spot for the county for its 163,000 Facebook and Instagram followers and other subscribers.
The only budget item unspent, for now, is $20,000 for Special Projects – facility needs study.