SEBRING — There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. And the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 was definitely where it needed to be in the final minutes of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, as IndyCar regular Scott McLaughlin took the lead late under a yellow flag and then held off Mikkel Jensen, in the No. 11 TDS Racing entry, to post a 0.834-second victory.

It was McLaughlin’s second career WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and he teamed up with team owner John Farano and Kyffin Simpson to get the victory.

Recommended for you