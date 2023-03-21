SEBRING — There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. And the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 was definitely where it needed to be in the final minutes of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, as IndyCar regular Scott McLaughlin took the lead late under a yellow flag and then held off Mikkel Jensen, in the No. 11 TDS Racing entry, to post a 0.834-second victory.
It was McLaughlin’s second career WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and he teamed up with team owner John Farano and Kyffin Simpson to get the victory.
“What a great job by Kyffin, John and the whole team at Tower,” McLaughlin wrote on social media. “Ticked that one off the list!”
While the Tower Motorsports team was right where they wanted to be when the checkered flag dropped, a bit earlier in the race they were right where they didn’t want to be — against the tire wall with a broken right wing after Simpson went off course in Turn 1. The car was brought into the pits and the team did an amazing job to get it back on the track without going down a lap.
“Pushed a little too hard there and got crossed up at T1,” Simpson posted on Twitter. “Thankfully the damage was just cosmetic and the team did an incredible job fixing the car up. We literally lost a few seconds and 1 place. Insane.”
In Victory Lane, the team could afford to have some fun with Simpson.
“Our guys got the car back together after our little guy’s misdemeanor,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll let him off the hook now.”
McLaughlin, who won three IndyCar races last year, said it was nice to get the win after a disappointing fifth-place finish at Daytona to start the season.
The TDS Racing team of Jensen, Scott Huffaker and Steven Thomas placed fourth overall in the race. The No. 18 Era Motorsports team of Christian Rasmussen, Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel placed third in the LMP2 class and fifth overall after some impressive driving by Rasmussen at the end of the race, moving up from fifth to third.
Dalziel, no stranger to the 12 Hours of Sebring, said this one one of the toughest 12 Hours he’s ever done and praised Rasmussen for getting the team on the podium in the final restart with his “mega drive.”
Six of the top eight overall finishers were LMP2 cars and the top four were separated by just 3.427 at the finish line.
“What a crazy, crazy day,” Simpson said. “Scott, John and the team were incredible all race long. Huge effort to get us to the front exactly when it mattered.”