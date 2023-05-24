The Lake Placid Town Council got an earful about the decaying Tower Plaza from a local condo association board member this month.
The council listened politely as Addie Oldstrom of the Interlake Condo Association described a cement hellscape of beer cans, trash-filled shopping carts and hurricane debris that continues to be an eyesore and a danger to the community. The condominiums are on the shore of Lake Clay on the downslope from Tower Plaza.
The plaza features the 240-plus-foot high concrete observation tower (now closed) that soars above several condemned commercial buildings. Tower Plaza has long been a problem for the town, which has seen several new retail operations open along U.S. 27 as the tower property remains stuck in time.
“The condition of the tower building and grounds remain untouched,” Oldstrom told the council. “It’s unfortunate that they are remarkably worse than three years ago.”
What’s worse, according to Oldstrom? Hurricane Ian damaged some Plaza buildings, laying bare insulation, wood, and other construction debris to the elements.
“Insulation and other potentially dangerous debris is still hanging loose after a year,” she said. “With the hurricane season approaching, there’s potential for this debris to be strewn around. If we indeed have another hurricane, it could be a real mess.”
There is real interest in new retail along U.S. 27 near the Tower and elsewhere. Taco Bell plans to open a store on the north side of the Tower Plaza property, and they will improve that lot.
Council members assured Oldstrom that they’ve had the same concerns about the Plaza’s condition, but they are developing legal approaches to the problem.
“All I can say is the tower situation is on the radar,” Council Member Greg Sapp told her. “I agree with you.”
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III is researching the town’s rights in the Tower area, Vice Mayor Ray Royce told Oldstrom.
“We’re trying to figure out within our ability and within the law to be more aggressive in code enforcement and condemnation of buildings that are non-functional,” Royce said. “As soon as we can determine what we can do within private property rights, we will move on it.”