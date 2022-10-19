LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is known for many things – clowns, murals, caladiums and of course, Happiness Tower. The Tower, as it is known by locals, has ushered tourists into town and resembled a beacon welcoming home its residents. Hurricane Ian, which blew through Highlands County on Sept. 28, took its toll on the Tower Plaza, the strip mall surrounding the iconic structure.
Lake Placid was spared the flooding rains that Sebring and Avon Park received from Ian; some areas in Sebring are still under water. However, Ian’s winds were punishing enough to blow over trees and topple fences. Some roofs were damaged in the hurricane force winds, including those businesses in the Tower Plaza strip mall.
The retail space to the south of the mall had obvious damage to the roof as the metal was peeled off and was laying like an accordion in front of the stores. The metal support system for the roof was exposed and broken in evidence of what it endured.
The southernmost portion of retail section was most recently a car detailing location. It has been many different retail shops over the years including a florist.
In addition to the roof damage, there was visible damage to the former Tower Restaurant, which sits at the base of the tower. The now-defunct restaurant had large windows that were taken out by winds or flying debris. The open windows exposed a mural with caladiums and a lake on the wall, showing a glimpse of what the restaurant may have looked like and decorated with themes residents hold dear.
The strip mall is almost entirely empty, so, no one was hurt or rendered unemployed as a result of the damaged buildings. The tower was the first to close to the public, followed by the restaurant. Once the restaurant went under, the rest of the plaza was left nearly empty.
Presumably the owners have had people working to load the scrap metal, insulation and storm debris into a dumpster. The windows to the restaurant that were broken have been boarded up, once again leaving the passersby to wonder what lies within.
This is not the first time the tower and plaza have been damaged. Not in great shape to begin with, Hurricane Irma hit in 2017 and on Aug. 16, 2018, a fire broke out in the restaurant portion of the plaza. Firefighters had to cut through the roof in order to put out the fire. Code violations have plagued the buildings for years.
Charles Svirk Jr. is the owner of CHL Tower, LLC and has owned the plaza since 2003 according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website. The 270 feet tower is ideal for cell phone antennae. CHL Tower Group leases the space on its top to several mobile phone companies.
Svirk did not answer calls to the phone number listed for him. A message was left for Svirk with someone at CHL Holdings and the call was not immediately returned.