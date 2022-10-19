LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is known for many things – clowns, murals, caladiums and of course, Happiness Tower. The Tower, as it is known by locals, has ushered tourists into town and resembled a beacon welcoming home its residents. Hurricane Ian, which blew through Highlands County on Sept. 28, took its toll on the Tower Plaza, the strip mall surrounding the iconic structure.

Lake Placid was spared the flooding rains that Sebring and Avon Park received from Ian; some areas in Sebring are still under water. However, Ian’s winds were punishing enough to blow over trees and topple fences. Some roofs were damaged in the hurricane force winds, including those businesses in the Tower Plaza strip mall.

