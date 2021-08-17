LAKE PLACID — Road and Bridge crews are repairing sidewalks and paving driveways in the eastbound lane of Tower Street this week, fixing what Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook calls “a county problem, not a town problem.”
According to Holbrook, faulty sidewalk construction has created dangerous conditions for pedestrians, some of whom have tripped and fallen.
Highland County Commission spokesperson Karen V. Clogston said the work, which will continue through Wednesday, will leave the westbound lane of Tower Road open.
“Residents will need to follow detours and appropriate signage,” she said. “Businesses on the south side of Tower Street will still have access into and out of their buildings. However, it is recommended if businesses have multiple entrances, that vehicles not use the entrance off Tower Street during construction hours, which are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Improper sidewalk repair on Tower Street has created “a tremendous amount of complaints,” Holbrook told Town Council members at the Aug. 9 regular council meeting. “We’ve already had residents slip and fall.”
The mayor also showed a photograph during the meeting that showed a washed out driveway entrance to Seacoast Bank off Tower Street.
“It has created a mess for a lot of our residents. It’s all pretty much going to have to come up and be redone,” Holbrook told the council. “[Commissioner] Arlene Tuck and other county people are aware of it.”
Tuck saw the troublesome sidewalk work after Holbrook alerted her to the problem.
“The county had hired someone to do it, but the people had done it and left,” Tuck told the Highlands News-Sun Monday. “Something needs to be done now,” she said, “because people are falling.”