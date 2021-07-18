Everyone in Florida — and America, for that matter — should take pride in what took place last weekend in the small Italian village of Pietrasanta. Dignitaries from Florida beheld the formal unveiling of the statue of a great Floridian, Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, feminist and civil rights leader who became one of the most prominent African-American women of the 20th century. Soon, the statue will occupy a place of prominence in Washington.
Born in 1875 in a farming town in South Carolina, Bethune was the 15th of 17 children born to former slaves and was forced to overcome the many crushing burdens of the Jim Crow era. With $1.50 to her name, so it is told, but with a strong faith in God and an iron will, Dr. Bethune opened the Literary and Industrial School for Training Negro Girls in Daytona Beach. It would eventually become Bethune-Cookman University, one of America’s oldest historically black universities.
A forceful voice for racial and gender equality, she also began the National Council of Negro Women and served as an advisor on minority affairs to several U.S. presidents, most notably Franklin D. Roosevelt, and was a close friend of Eleanor Roosevelt for many years.
On Sunday, July 10, on the 146th anniversary of her birth, a white marble statue of Dr. Bethune was revealed to the public. It was created by sculptress Nilda Comas, who lives and works in both Italy and Fort Lauderdale.
Comas, who closely studied her subject, created a statue of Dr. Bethune that stands about 11 feet tall, dressed in a graduation cap and gown and clutching a black rose, a stack of books at her feet.
Comas was chosen from among 1,600 artists to create the statue, which will move next year to its permanent home at the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where it will be seen by millions of tourists who annually visit the nation’s capital.
The Florida delegation at the statue unveiling numbered in the dozens and included Bethune-Cookman University’s interim president, Hiram Powell, and Pompano Beach lawyer Johnny McCray Jr., a 1978 graduate of the university and national president of its alumni association.
“As a Black American and as a Floridian, I’m so proud to experience living this history,” McCray told the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board. “She worked tirelessly, uniting people in our community and trying to further opportunities for Black folks and women.”
Groups across the country celebrated the moment, such as the Greater Boston Section of the National Council of Negro Women.
Dr. Bethune will be the first African-American to represent a state in the Statuary Hall. (Each state is allowed two representatives; the other Floridian is John Gorrie of Apalachicola, a doctor who studied tropical diseases and is regarded as the inventor of air conditioning.)
Honoring Dr. Bethune as a permanent representative of Florida is richly deserved and long overdue.
It took too long for a bipartisan political consensus in Tallahassee to agree that the state should choose someone else to replace Edmund Kirby Smith, a Confederate general who was born in St. Augustine but had tenuous ties to the state.
Four years ago, a four-member state review panel voted in favor of Dr. Bethune. The recommendation was adopted by the Legislature in 2018 in a bill (SB 472) sponsored by Sen. Perry Thurston of Plantation. The other two finalists were Everglades champion Marjory Stoneman Douglas and, inexplicably, George Jenkins, founder of the Publix supermarket chain.
No public funds were used to pay for the statue of Dr. Bethune. The entire cost, estimated at about $800,000, came from private donations.
Before she died in 1955, in her last will and testament, Dr. Bethune wrote, “The Freedom Gates are half ajar. We must pry them fully open.” Not everything has changed.
She seemed hopeful about America’s future, yet remarkably prescient, too.
“Now that the barriers are crumbling everywhere, the Negro in America must be ever vigilant less his forces be marshalled behind wrong causes and undemocratic movements,” she wrote. “He must not lend his support to any group that seeks to subvert democracy. That is why we must select leaders who are wise, courageous and of great mortal stature and ability.”
At a time when Florida is scrutinizing its civics curriculum, educators everywhere should redouble their efforts to make sure future generations learn about Mary McLeod Bethune, her incredible struggle, indomitable spirit and many accomplishments to her state and country.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.