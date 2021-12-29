LAKE PLACID — The Town Council has approved the town’s purchase of a 27-acre orange grove for $221,750.
The deal for the land, which consists of three smaller, interconnected parcels, includes the removal and burning of all the orange trees after harvest, as well as the removal of PCV irrigation pipes just below the surface.
The unanimous vote at the Sept. 13 Town Council meeting “authorizes the mayor at the appropriate time to sign the contract to purchase the property,” Councilman Ray Royce said.
The Reynolds Family, operating through their attorneys, offered a price as is, as well as the offer the town accepted.
“They can remove the trees and pipe much less expensively than we can,” Royce said.
The Dohmann Estate, which owns the land, first approached the town in July. Since then, lawyers for the estate have put the idea in writing. The letter was included in the Town Council’s October agenda package. The sales contract is signed by Leigh Ann Dohmann.
The contract calls for the Dohmann Family to “caretake the grove and harvest this year’s full crop” before handing the property over to the town in the spring.
The contract indicates the town is paying cash for the property, in the name of the taxpayers in the town.
How the town will immediately use the land adjacent to Oak Hill Cemetery is not clear; there have been discussions of using it as an extension of the present cemetery fills in the coming years. Councilwoman Debra Ann Worley, however, brought up the idea of using “COVID money” to install a light at St. John Street, a shell road that runs past the cemetery. Another shell road, called Walker Road, runs behind the cemetery.
The town has discussed putting the Lake Placid Police Station behind the Lake Placid Government Center building, which is on the south side of the cemetery. Citizens and business owners want the police station in the downtown area.
At any rate, the parcel provides a site for future town facilities or for staging public works trucks, machinery and other equipment.
Worley also suggested a future fire station next to Lake Placid AdventHealth hospital might find a use for the land.