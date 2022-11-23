LAKE PLACID — The town is moving ahead with plans to build multi-use paths to outlying areas.
The council last week unanimously approved a motion to purchase a 30-foot strip of land on the north side of Interlake Boulevard out to Lake June Pointe, and a second, 30-foot-wide corridor of land on the west side of Tangerine Drive.
The idea is to eventually build a multi-use path out West Interlake Boulevard to Lake June Point complete with street lights and landscaping. That route will eventually serve as a town-owned, right of way for water and sewer lines from Lake June Pointe to a lift station in town. At its other end, the multi-use path would move west from Devane Circle on the north side of Interlake, then connect with Tangerine Drive, which descends to Lake June Park. After the path crosses Tangerine Drive, it will continue on to Lake June Pointe.
Once the paths are constructed, people will safely walk, ride bicycles, roller skate or use other non-motorized transportation to the Lake June Park boat ramps and Lake June Pointe without having to cross too many streets.
“This is intended to link the school and the ballfields all the way to Lake June Park,” Town Attorney Bert Harris III said as he urged the council to approve the land purchase. “There will be a similar, 30- foot right of way that we would own, out to Lake June Pointe.”
According to the council’s purchase proposal, the West Interlake Boulevard strip would cost $96,000 and the Tangerine Drive right of way would cost $85,200. The town would pay documentary stamps, title insurance, survey and recording costs. The Smoak Family, a local company that owns orange groves around town, are the sellers.
In addition to these projects, Highlands County could receive cooperative Florida Department of Transportation funds in the next several years to build a multi-use path all the way out to Placid Lakes, Harris said.
The money to buy the land will come from the Lake Placid Regional Utility budget, which will leave about $500,000 in the account, Town Engineer Joe Baber told the council.
“Capital improvement funds are to be used for capital improvements,” Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays told fellow council members. “If there’s a half a million dollars in the utility account after all of this, it allows me to sleep at night.”