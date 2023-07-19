Town balks at hosting Duke vehicle charging stations

Lake Placid might allow Duke Energy to build an electric vehicle charging station in Devane Park. Or in a parking lot across from Journal Plaza. Or in the area near the Miller Central Air Inc. property.
Or … maybe have the county agree to put it on their property.
On Monday evening, the Town Council searched a Google Earth map of the town on the screen behind them for a location for a proposed EV charging station. Duke has invited the town to sign a 10-year agreement that would let the energy company site a place for drivers to charge their cars. The site would be open every day around the clock and comes with responsibilities for the town.
The town staff recommended using Devane Park, which is in the center of town. That’s because the park has bathrooms and is near Interlake Boulevard and its retail shops. The town hopes people who stop to charge vehicles will visit retail shops on Interlake Boulevard and Main Avenue. Duke – which has put up the charging stations around the state – wants them near hurricane evacuation routes like U.S. 27.
“It’s also near the police station,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said of Devane Park.
“Duke will require the conversion of five existing parking spaces on the north side of Devane Park to allow for four, new EV charging spaces with equipment,” a staff recommendation states.
Devane Park, however, needs the parking spaces for the Caladium Festival and other events during the year (Duke wants at least five parking spaces for EV drivers).
The council considered other locations, too, but they were wrong for other reasons: runoff during rains might make charging a vehicle implausible while the driver stands in water.
There are other issues causing the council to balk at the 10-year agreement under Duke’s “Park & Plug” program.
For instance, the contract says Duke Energy shall not be responsible for removing any infrastructure; the town must allow around-the-clock access to the site; the town must maintain the site in safe condition; there may be nominal transaction fees for which the town may be responsible; and it is unclear whether the town must pay for repairs, damages or replacing lost equipment at the site.
As it viewed the map of the town, the council decided that the Highlands County Health Department on Main Avenue, which has plenty of unused parking, might be the best location for the EV charging station.
In fact, the council decided, maybe Duke should talk to Highlands County about hosting an EV station.
“Let the county do the deal with them, maybe that’s the way to go,” said Councilmember Charlie Wilson. “I think the best location is on Highlands County property.”
Interim Town Administrator Joe Barber and Planning Director Dana Riddell, who regularly meet with county planners, might recommend the county participate in Duke’s program. The council also plans to write a letter to the county to raise their interest in hosting an EV site.