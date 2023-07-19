Town balks at hosting Duke vehicle charging stations

The town’s planning staff initially recommended the north side of Devane Park as a site for a Duke Energy vehicle charging “Park & Plug” site where owners of electric cars can charge their vehicles.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Lake Placid might allow Duke Energy to build an electric vehicle charging station in Devane Park. Or in a parking lot across from Journal Plaza. Or in the area near the Miller Central Air Inc. property.

Or … maybe have the county agree to put it on their property.

