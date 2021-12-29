Thrift Store update
LAKE PLACID — The Thrift Store at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church on 43 Lake June Road will be closed through Jan. 2. The Thrift Store will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, with new hours. For information, call the church office at 863-465-0051.
Square dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a square dance on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Sunshine RV Resort, State Road 70, east of U.S. 27. Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7-9 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Caladium Arts & Crafts
LAKE PLACID — Caladium Arts & Crafts is having a Quarter Auction Jan. 8. There are still some tickets left. Tickets are $8. Caladium Arts & Crafts has a new instructor in acrylic painting with Sandy Johnston. This will be a six-week class, Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Jan. 13 through Feb. 17. Call the office for more information, 863-699-5940.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails,” a free, fun event, for two- and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets on site are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information, call 863-441-0351, visit PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.