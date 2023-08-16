LP Budget at $12.7 million for 2023-2024

The town is set for new leadership and the ground-breaking of a new sewer system in 2024. The council set its budget to reflect those goals.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Lake Placid’s proposed budget for 2024 is $12.7 million, up from $10.3 million in 2022-2023. That’s the results of Thursday evening’s budget hearing, during which the council reviewed budget proposals with the chief of police and other department heads.

The council’s goal is to keep local property tax at 3.1 mills, or $3.10 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value, and the proposed 2023-2024 budget it came up with during the hearing is likely to be the one passed in September, according to council members.

