Lake Placid’s proposed budget for 2024 is $12.7 million, up from $10.3 million in 2022-2023. That’s the results of Thursday evening’s budget hearing, during which the council reviewed budget proposals with the chief of police and other department heads.
The council’s goal is to keep local property tax at 3.1 mills, or $3.10 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value, and the proposed 2023-2024 budget it came up with during the hearing is likely to be the one passed in September, according to council members.
The town’s Community Redevelopment Agency budget was $150,651 this year, but for next year, the town will raise the budget by more than $87,586 to $238,327. Vice Mayor Ray Royce and other council members agreed to maintain CRA projects, including the improvement of the alleyway behind Journal Plaza, the pipe bursting project along Interlake Boulevard, improvements at the intersection of Dal Hall and Main Avenue, and other projects.
A $90,000 salary for a project manager to oversee the town’s big septic-to-sewer project brought the town’s budget to $12.7 million next year. The manager, who will represent the town as it hires contractors and completes the project, has yet to be hired. He or she will be paid from the state sewer grant.
The police department budget is set at $1.07 million for 2024, up from $861,593 from the current year of 2023. The police department’s budget increase came from wages, which are set at $515,697, a $90,239 increase from last year’s wages of $425,458.
Police Chief Mark Schneider also hopes to update an aging stable of police vehicles by purchasing one new car each year in the next year. The department now has six vehicles, including an extra for seven police cars.
Other departments are adding equipment, including Parks & Recreation.
For instance, next year’s Parks & Recreation budget is set at $308,897, down $9,934 from last year’s budget of 318,832. The town receives money from Highlands County to fund its parks projects. Among the items it wants to purchase are playground equipment, a lawnmower and a small landscaping vehicle.
The town is spending a lot less for Christmas decorations in 2024 ($6,000), following last year’s purchase of new street decorations ($17,000). That translated into savings of $11,000.
Total streets and roads expenses increased from $391,441 to $459,614 an increase of $68,173.
The town plans other new expenses for next year:
- The Streets and Roads Department gets a John Deere tractor
- The Horticultural Department hopes to fund two more positions.
- The town hired a new IT vendor for Code Enforcement, Horticultural services, and for the town administration.
- Next year’s budget also reflects salaries for a new town administrator, police chief, planning director, and Code Enforcement officer.
An important note: The town budget includes the sewer money it receives from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. It artificially increases the overall budget.
“The $40-million dollar grant for the Sewer to Septic project is what has drastically increased the budget by $2.9 million,” Lake Placid Finance Director Rachel Osborne told the Highlands News-Sun.