I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and love to all those who attended the memorial service on July 10th for my husband, Peter Otway. Your thoughtfulness, caring and respect for him was so overwhelming from the town we both love.
Thanks to those who could not attend as well, I have received so many cards and notes I will be reading well into the summer.
Much appreciation for the generous donations to the Lake Placid Garden Club scholarship fund. There will be a Peter C. Otway Memorial scholarship awarded next year for one of our local youth and hopefully this can be awarded each year thereafter.
Last, but certainly not least, was the wonderful lunch prepared and served by the Lake Placid Garden Club and the Leisure Lakes Baptist Church. Everyone was amazed at how many yummy dishes and desserts were served. The tables were beautiful with arrangements from the members gardens that were so professional.
Finally, my family was very pleased that there are so many wonderful, caring friends in Lake Placid that will help me trod along the way. Again, thank you and God bless.
Sandy Otway
Lake Placid