CRA Oks sidewalk improvementsLAKE PLACID — the Town Council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Monday night, approved plans for a new sidewalk behind the Lake Placid High School Dragons athletic fields.
The new sidewalks and landscaping, to be installed along Waldo Aliff Avenue between Interlake and Dal Hall boulevards, will improve pedestrian safety along the street, especially after games and for people accessing the Dollar General Store or Gate gas station on U.S. 27 South, planners said.
The CRA approved the $34,831 bid from Sebring-based Excavation Point, Inc., to perform the work, which includes 5-foot-wide, 4-inch-deep concrete sidewalks, curbs, sodding, and other work. The work will begin in the next month or so. One problem that may be fixed: dirt and stones wash into the street from a path near the proposed sidewalk. The runoff creates slippery conditions for braking cars.
Councilwoman Debbie Worley agreed.
“I use this road every day,” Worley said. “It’s in my backyard. I’m surprised no one has gotten hurt along there. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Ball gets rolling on possible new police neadquartersLAKE PLACID — During debate on new headquarters for the Lake Placid Police Department, council members discussed the possibility of selling the former Town Hall, at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. The options: Renovate the building — which is next to Devane Park — to create a new police headquarters; sell the former town hall and other city-owned lots and construct a new, 4,000 square foot building for police. All options are still open, but the council started forward motion by voting 4-0 to ask staff for a plan to market the former town hall.
Police Chief James Fansler told the council he’d prefer the new headquarters be within downtown.
“Many people are opposed to having the police so far out of town,” he said. “A lot of the town prior to this conversation was excited about having the police station on the circle, being near the school.”
“Citizens definitely would like to see the police department remain inside town limits,” echoed Councilman Charlie Wilson.