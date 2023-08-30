Citing its low cost and what they determined was its reliability, the town decided to go with a low-pressure sewage system as it transitions lakeside homes to a modern sewage system.
The decision would allow the town to transition to more homes for a third of the cost: $5.7 million for gravity vs. $1.6 million for the same number of homes.
“There’s not enough funding for a preferred conventional gravity system,” Town Administrator and Engineer Kevin McCarthy said during a recent Town Hall meeting on the project. “And it’s not an option for lakefront homes that lay lower than the road.”
But cost was not the only reason the town chose the low-pressure design. Construction of the gravity system could be more disruptive to streets by requiring extensive digging, engineers said.
Marvin L. Wolfe, design engineer with Polston Engineering Inc. of Sebring, described for the audience how each system might be constructed. Using a diagram of his design for Lake June Pointe, he explained that gravity systems would require the construction of at least three lift stations in that lakefront neighborhood.
Lift stations pick up wastewater from Lake June Pointe homes at three points: one at each end of Sunset Pointe Drive and a third where Sunset Pointe Boulevard meets Sunset Pointe Drive. That lift station would then send sewage from about 190 homes uphill to Catfish Creek, where another (possible) lift station would move it upland toward the 1-million gallon-a-day sewer plant in town, which is still being designed.
Low-pressure systems, however, don’t require lift stations, Wolfe said.
”Low-pressure systems {span}are mini-lift stations with grinder pumps,” he said.
Low-pressure lines are smaller and require less depth when installing, he said, while gravity lines require a deeper excavation. If engineers use directional boring to dig underground, they can space the holes 1,000 feet apart, which requires less digging and neighborhood intrusion.
Lift stations, Wolfe said, have several components that take up about 30 feet of real estate above ground: A deep, wastewater treatment receiving well equipped with lift pumps and piping with valves, a junction box, and an equipment control panel on a pole with an alarm system.
“Someone will have to have one of these in front of their properties,” he said.
Gravity systems could require workers to dig and build a “minimum of 35 manholes,” each about 15 to 16 feet deep, with a gravity line running from the bottom of one to the next, Wolfe said.
Because the water table in Lake June Pointe is shallow, due to it being lakeside, those gravity sewer lines can leak, allowing water to intrude into the system.
“Gravity sewer can have leakage into the system from the water table,” he said. “It’s not going to be perfect if you go with the gravity sewer system.”
However, residents have balked at the idea they might have to pay $13,00 to $15,000 to install low-pressure connections at their homes. They don’t agree that low-pressure pumps are reliable.
According to Wolfe, engineers face the same design challenges in Placid Lakes, where target homes sit along narrow canal streets. The finger streets climb uphill from cul-de-sacs to intersect with Placid Lakes Boulevard, where the sewer main will run downhill to Catfish Creek Road, and turn east along the Lake June lakefront.
With gravity, residents could see lift stations in the middle of the block, because of the length of the road and the lift station going too deep.
“There’s not much room to do a sewer line anywhere else in there,” Wolfe said. “We’ll have to tear up the streets there.”
Wolfe also told residents that construction could affect access to their homes.
“Residents could be inconvenienced throughout the project,” he said. “The road will be torn up for the entirety of the project. It may not be the entire length of the road, but some residents may not have access to their property. They may have to park down the street and walk to their homes.”