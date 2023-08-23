The Lake Placid Town Council – unhappy that Dollar General owners have not provided maintenance access agreement for town crews – is holding back on approving zoning for a new Dollar General store at Lake Henry Drive.
Such access agreements ensure that a town can maintain its roads, pick up garbage, and improve other infrastructure along a common access road with one or more property owners.
During a discussion at last week’s regular council meeting, Vice Mayor Ray Royce suggested the council wait until September’s regular meeting to approve the zoning change – if the company provides an agreement.
“The maintenance access agreement is key to a lot of development along (Lake Henry Road),” Royce said. “The access is key to me voting yes to this.”
McGregor Love, a development attorney for Dollar General, told the council the company will provide one soon.
“I truly did not know that you wanted it resolved prior to this,” he said. “I won’t allow this to come back before you until that is in place.”
The company’s consultants have performed various studies of the empty, 1.73-acre plot of land at Lake Henry Drive where Dollar General wants to build the store. The company and the town still have differences on water and sewer. The proposed store is far from the town’s closest water hookup and the company is considering an enclosed sewer system on the Lake Henry Drive property.
“The difference between sewer and water is a concern on both items; water connection was the principal concern,” Love said.
The Highlands County Engineering Department has signed off on the project with conditions. One of those options is that the store be served by an onsite, wastewater package plant, a miniature version of a standard wastewater plant. Dollar General also will have to install a 3,300-foot-long, eight-inch water main from the town’s water system to the site. The cost of the half-mile of water line could cost the company $285,000, Love said. The other option: an onsite water tank.
Royce and other council members seemed to push for the store’s eventual connection to the modern sewer system the town is about to build. For Love, that is an expensive proposition for a store that will generate wastewater equal to that produced by a small family.
“The $153,000 cost to connect is cost prohibitive,” Love said.
After the discussion, the council tabled its first vote on the zoning change until the September regular meeting.
“My colleagues and I would really push for denial on a second reading if the access maintenance agreement is not done by then,” Royce said.
Love told the council the company is ready to iron out any differences between now and the September vote.