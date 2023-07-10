The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday evening will discuss a proposal to provide space for a Duke Energy electric vehicle (EV) charging station within the town’s limits.

According to the proposal, the 10-year agreement requires the town to provide five parking spaces and participate in other ways. The charging stations are used to provide charging for electric cars and other vehicles. The site proposed by town staff is on the north side of Stuart Park and will require the conversion of five existing parking spaces to allow for four new EV charging spaces with equipment.

