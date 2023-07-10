The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday evening will discuss a proposal to provide space for a Duke Energy electric vehicle (EV) charging station within the town’s limits.
According to the proposal, the 10-year agreement requires the town to provide five parking spaces and participate in other ways. The charging stations are used to provide charging for electric cars and other vehicles. The site proposed by town staff is on the north side of Stuart Park and will require the conversion of five existing parking spaces to allow for four new EV charging spaces with equipment.
The “Park & Plug” program is designed to install EV charging stations throughout Florida, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gasses and emissions, Duke Energy’s spokesperson says. The sites include DC 180 kilowatt fast charges, both new and refurbished.
For its part, the company says it will cover the costs associated with the project, it will own and maintain the charges, and be responsible for metering and charging customers for reviving their batteries.
Lake Placid, known as the site host if the agreement goes through, is not quite ready to sign on the dotted line. Town Attorney Bert Harris has reviewed the contract and will bring up concerns that he may have at Monday’s regular council meeting.
For instance, the contract says Duke Energy shall not be responsible for removing any infrastructure; the town must allow around-the-clock access to the site; the town must maintain the site in safe condition; there may be nominal transaction fees for which the town may be responsible; and it is unclear whether the town must pay for repairs, damages or replacing lost equipment at the site.
“Duke has asked staff to bring the agreement before the Town Council,” Harris said. “However, there are concerns regarding the site’s specific language in the agreement that cannot be addressed until further coordination with the town attorney.”