LAKE PLACID — The Town Council voted to approve the hiring of its first planning director at its regularly monthly meeting last week.
Dana Riddell, who begins work on Feb. 27, introduced herself to staff and public after the unanimous vote.
“Thank you all very much for the opportunity,” she told the council. “Thank you for considering me for the role. I am very excited to fulfill the vision that we have as a town. I will pour full energy and 100 percent of my effort and time into my favorite town in Highlands County.”
Riddell was already well-known to council members. She is a former Highlands County planning staff member and until she joins the town in a few weeks, is a senior planner with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council.
She will oversee the application of zoning and land use regulations and be the liaison between the town and property owners seeking land use rezoning and oversee comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, annexations and site plans.
The town also hired a new building maintenance/janitorial manager, Jose Ianatta. The town has contracted that work out in the past.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said Ianatta has been doing a great job.
Stuart Park renovations
The council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Committee, also voted to spend CRA funds for the removal of little-used shuffleboard courts in Stuart Park, as well as landscaping and other improvements.
The council hopes to turn the park into a safe, usable space for small, local events.
The changes aren’t going to take place at once; the town has options: to create more green space, install picnic benches, security cameras and outdoor lighting, and other improvements.
“We have the money to do it,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce told the council. “We can come back with a projected budget for repairs and enhancements to that area.”
The council has assigned CRA money – which goes to repairing sidewalks and other infrastructure – to an alleyway at Journal Plaza. The council wants to transfer some money to Stuart Park improvements. There have been complaints of uneven concrete at the park.
“The apparent trip-and-falls we’ve had there are a reminder to keep things in the best possible shape,” Williams said.
Town gives Publix retention pond
Town Attorney Bert Harris III asked the council to convey title to a retention pond on Dal Hall Boulevard to Publix, and the council did so.
The grocery store asked for the property so it can issue underground utility easements, which will not affect the small pond itself, Harris told the council. In response, Publix agreed to simultaneously grant the town a drainage easement over the retention pond.
It was a small piece of business that helped both parties.