The Lake Placid Town Council has agreed to use Polston Engineering Inc. of Lake Placid for the construction, engineering and inspection of improvements to the Lake Placid sewer force main project.
The work is all part of the town’s efforts to move homes off septic tanks and onto a wastewater treatment system. Several lift stations will have to be upgraded, according to a letter from Polston Engineering.
Polston is among several engineering firms working on different aspects of the town’s sewer modernization project. The project, paid for with a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant, will see the construction of a 1 mgd wastewater treatment plant in town. The goal is to move lakeside and canal-side homes off aging septic tanks.
The contract calls for the town to pay the company $18,720 for construction, engineering and inspection over the 180-day project and another $6,000 for monthly reports for a total of $24,720.
Former Town Administrator Phil Williams in April approved a task authorization under Polston’s continuing professional services contract to upgrade the Lake Sirena and Main Street lift stations. Lift stations help pump sewage to the next stop.
The authorization includes engineering design at $36,000 and bid documentation specifications at $8,500.
The new force main is to go in the Serenity Subdivision and it will accommodate the transmission of wastewater to the new sewer plant, according to council documents.
The council also agreed to release and terminate a town utility easement in exchange for a new easement on Lake Rachard, the tiny lake just south of where Heartland Boulevard crosses the railroad tracks in Lake Placid.