LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council is not getting rid of state-mandated school crossing guards.

The child pedestrian safety program came up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting because the professional hired to act as the town’s code enforcement officer has been standing in as a crossing guard. And that’s because the Lake Placid Police Department – which supervises the code enforcement officer – doesn’t have enough people to manage all the intersections where kids cross, despite great efforts to recruit them.

Recommended for you