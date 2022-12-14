LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council is not getting rid of state-mandated school crossing guards.
The child pedestrian safety program came up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting because the professional hired to act as the town’s code enforcement officer has been standing in as a crossing guard. And that’s because the Lake Placid Police Department – which supervises the code enforcement officer – doesn’t have enough people to manage all the intersections where kids cross, despite great efforts to recruit them.
Those facts may have been lost at the meeting after Council Member Ray Royce suggested getting rid of the crossing guards altogether.
“I had no idea our code enforcement officer was now being used as a crossing guard,” Royce said. “I thought the crossing guards were retirees and part-time folks to hold the sign ... I would get rid of every single crossing guard. It’s a waste of money to pay crossing guards. In New York, kids up there are crossing streets with traffic and getting on subways and we’re afraid our kids can’t cross the street?”
Sapp decried the cost to the town.
“I don’t disagree with you,” Council Member Greg Sapp told Royce. “It’s costing the town $100,000 a year. I thought the school paid for it, but I see here the town pays for it.”
Actually, the council approved $64,956.47 for crossing guards in 2023 — but still a lot of money to some.
Sapp, however, said he also saw a need for more crossing guards.
“We already have four (crossing guards) and we need another one near the railroad tracks (near Lake Drive), that’s the most dangerous part of town and there is nobody there.”
However, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler told council members that the state requires municipalities to foot the bill for crossing guards.
“The reason we have them is Florida statutes says we are to provide them because the schools are within the town limits,” Fansler told the council. “Our code enforcement officer is covering because we can’t get anyone else to fill out an application to fill those positions. It’s either him or I pay an off-duty officer to fill the position.”
“Bring back the safety patrol program,” Royce said, referring to the century-old program run by the American Automobile Association (AAA). The program recruits mature students who wear a white safety belt over the shoulder and a shiny, safety patrol badge. Used extensively in other Florida counties, the program requires young safety patrol officers stand on corners and hold kids back as traffic passes. Once the coast is clear, the safety patroller walks out into the street and holds up one hand to stop traffic. As cars wait, the safety patrol officer waves the kids across the street.
The organization honors patrollers with safety awards, scholarships and other incentives. The Florida Department of Transportation also produces a crossing guard training program for students, teachers and other adults. There are other options. The Ramon Turnquest School Crossing Guard Act requires municipalities that administer school crossing guard programs to train their guards, according to Florida School Crossing Guard Training Guidelines.
On Tuesday, Royce expanded on his thoughts from Monday evening.
“What you heard was some frustration and questions about how the town manages the crossing guard situation and whether or not there is the appropriate number and the appropriate locations,” Royce told the Highlands News-Sun. “Moving forward we should look into that, taking into consideration what the state law is, our legal obligations, and what the reality on the ground is. I think kids are capable of crossing the street on their own.”
Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays did not agree with Royce’s and Sapp’s sentiment from Monday’s meeting, saying, “I wasn’t sure where they were coming from.”
The law is the law, she said.
“State statutes dictate that we must have crossing guards and where they must be placed,” she said. “It’s a law enforcement responsibility. We have to make sure we protect our student pedestrians in the most cost-efficient way possible.”
Town Administrator Phil Williams said the Town Council has talked about crossing guards more than a dozen times since 2001 when he was chief of police.
A mechanical device, rather than a human being, may be the answer to the crossing guard shortage.
“Staff has since also pointed out another alternative that we are exploring,” he said. “Having a brightly flashing crossing button and stop lights.”