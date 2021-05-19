LAKE PLACID — Many businesses around the state and county are in need of good employees. The Town of Lake Placid is no exception. It is hard to miss the bright red and white “Now Hiring” post on the Lake Placid Government Center sign that is highly visible from U.S. 27.
Those looking for a new career or a part-time job may very well find it with the town. The town’s website has a complete list of jobs available, job description, salaries, benefits and more. This is a list of some of the available employment opportunities on the town’s website at lakeplacidfl.net, click on the employment link. The site is up to date as of Tuesday morning, according to Town Clerk Eva Cooper-Hapeman. Some jobs have the compensation posted while others do not. The jobs listed show some of the responsibilities and there may include others that are not listed. Applications have been submitted for different positions.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said the sign has brought in many applications.
“Since unemployment requires that recipients submit ongoing weekly applications for jobs many applications are received that don’t come to an interview when called,” Williams said in an email. “When you’re a small operation it doesn’t take a lot of absence to hurt.”
One benefit of working for the town is room to grow.
“Advancement to better paying town jobs is possible,” Williams said.
He cited an example from Lake Placid Police Department.
“Captain Mark Schneider started off as a meter reader for the town,” he said.
School crossing guards are needed for part-time positions. Applicants would work at specific school zones during certain school hours to ensure students’ safety at the cross walks. Crossing guards are under the supervision of Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.
Help is wanted in the public works maintenance division. The entry-level position is entry level is full time and duties include mowing, maintaining parks, roadways and more, according to the post. Director of Public Works Alan Keefer is the direct supervisor for this position. The site states the pay is “$11.40 per hour; however, additional pay is negotiable given advanced skills.”
Also in the Public Works sector are public works commercial driver(s), also supervised by Keefer. The position requires a Florida CDL license A or B and a clean driving record. There are different responsibilities including sanitation truck driving.
“Everyone wants CDL drivers — us included,” Williams said.
The town is also seeking a full-time meter reader for “routine field work” and reading water meters among other duties. The position is supervised by the Director of Utilities Joe Barber.
Have a green thumb and love working in nature? A job in horticulture maintenance may be just for you. Under the supervision of Horticulture Maintenance Director Harry Durbano, a full-time employee would maintain greenery around town roads and grounds. The job is listed at $12 per hour.
Until the position is filled, the town is still seeking an alternate code enforcement magistrate. The site shows $100 per hour.
Other benefits such as health and life insurance should come from the hiring bodies. Send applications and resumes to the Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 N. Lake Placid, FL 335852 or they can be emailed to lakeplacidinfo@gmail.com. A link to download/print applications is at the same website.