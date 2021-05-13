LAKE PLACID — Workers have installed the lighting on the Lake June Park baseball field and Highlands County has reimbursed the town for the work, Town Administrator Phil Williams told council members Monday evening. “Payment has been received,” he said.
Next step in the ongoing Lake June project: Williams has asked the council to get ready for a quick turnaround for requesting more money at the May 20 Recreation and Park Advisory Committee meeting.
The council gave Williams the go-ahead to apply to RPAC for more money. The total cost of the project is $165,648.75, Williams said. The town has $24,847.31 — 15% of the cost — and is requesting the rest — $140,801.44 — from RPAC.
The money will pay for two retention ponds, as well as paved car and boat trailer parking along Lake June.
According to Williams, the work will extend the paved portion from the county-maintained Tangerine Drive to the planned start of Phase III parking development. The new paved roads and parking will provide better access for boaters and other recreation users. The ponds will help improve lake water quality with better stormwater retention.
“We ought to move forward with this application knowing again that if we get it, we can decide later not to take advantage of it,” Councilman Ray Royce said. The council agreed, 4-0.
Town hears changes to landscape ordinanceThe council also approved, on first reading, proposed changes to the town’s landscape and irrigation regulations, designed to ensure developers of commercial and industrial properties maintain the trees and shrubs they plant in Lake Placid. It also includes language that requires the council to approve all landscaping plans submitted by those developers.
The Local Planning Agency held a public hearing on the proposed amendments on April 19 and sent the changes to the council for discussion and a vote.
Dana Riddell, senior planner with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, described the proposed changes to the council Monday. Here are a few of them:
• Before obtaining a commercial development permit, developers must submit a landscape plan to the town engineer, or his or her designee, showing canopy tree and buffer yard information. The landscape plan may be submitted separately but shall be a part of a site development plan submission, where a site development plan is required.
• No building, grading or site preparation shall be allowed until the landscape and irrigation plans have been approved by the council.
• All new living plant material to be installed shall be nursery grown and root-pruned stock, free of insects, disease and defects.
• All new lawn grass applications, including Bermuda, Bahia, Zoysia, etc., must be sodded — no more plugged, sprigged or seeded lawns will be allowed.
• Carpetgrass will no longer be allowed.
The rules would also give the council final approval of landscaping and power to approve landscaping variances or waivers to developers, but some council members said they’d rather not get bogged down with site approvals.
“We are not going to get in the business of approving every single residential landscaping plan,” Royce said. “This cannot be where we have to see every, single, small site plan.”
The council suggested language to allow an appointee of the council to review and approve landscaping plans. Council members suggested Riddell consult legal staff for new wording before the second reading at the June 14 council meeting.
Foxtail palms to be installed in townIn unrelated landscaping news, Vaughn Hathaway, owner of Hathaway Tree Farm & Landscaping on Harrison Road, will install 28-30 palm trees along Interlake Boulevard in downtown Lake Placid, Royce said. As part of Keep Lake Placid Beautiful, Hathaway will remove berry trees and plant 10-15 foot tall foxtails palms on both sides of Interlake. Vaughn will do the work for free and won’t charge the town for the trees or labor, which Royce estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.