LAKE PLACID — Construction of the county’s newest fire department and EMS station will be built on Hillcrest Avenue in Lake Placid sometime in the next 10 months.
That’s the latest and final iteration of the ongoing attempts to get a new fire house in southern Highlands County.
The town’s five-member council approved an interlocal agreement with Highlands County that will transfer a parcel of land behind the Publix grocery store. The three-acre site is on Hillcrest Avenue, not far from its intersection with Dal Hall Boulevard. The proposed fire station will take up only part of the acreage.
“I’ve been meeting with the county administration and they perceive that they will site this building to take up ⅓ to ½ of the parcel,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce told the council before they voted to approve the agreement. “They will put in a driveway access, and build something so the town will be able to access the eastern half of the property if we want to have something there.”
The town’s interlocal agreement is the first step in a back-and-forth with the county on the fire station’s final footprint.
“This letter tells them we will provide the land and work with their consultants in the coming months,” Royce said. “They will come back and say we will have to build this deep, then provide an exact legal description of what they will use.”
The building will be constructed of masonry with a steel roof. It will have several fire truck bays with room for ambulances and personnel, Royce said.
The town offered the land to the county for a station next to AdventHealth Lake Placid, but county planners determined that environmental mitigation at the site would have increased construction costs there by many thousands of dollars.
According to Royce, the county hopes to begin designing the fire station in the next several months. Bidding for construction will start in the second quarter of 2023.
“It will be nice to have this level of a fire and EMS station in town,” Royce said. “We will have a higher level of fire and EMS protection in Lake Placid and surrounding area.”