Town opposes loss of middle school principals

Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce: “We care about the educational quality of the young people of our greater Lake Placid area.”

LAKE PLACID — In a rare move, the Lake Placid Town Council is asking the Highlands County School District to “immediately mitigate the loss” of what parents and teachers are calling highly effective administrators at Lake Placid Middle School.

Lake Placid Middle School parents are displeased with Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s decision to transfer both the school’s principal and assistant principal to Hill-Gustat Middle School in Sebring.

