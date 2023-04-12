Town opposes loss of middle school principals

LAKE PLACID — In a rare move, the Lake Placid Town Council is asking the Highlands County School District to “immediately mitigate the loss” of what parents and teachers are calling highly effective administrators at Lake Placid Middle School.
Lake Placid Middle School parents are displeased with Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s decision to transfer both the school’s principal and assistant principal to Hill-Gustat Middle School in Sebring.
An email from the superintendent’s office stated Longshore will be recommending transferring Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle and moving Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
The principal position at Lake Placid Middle will be advertised. HGMS Principal Christina Remy had previously announced plans to leave at the end of the school year.
The council, which does not have a say in county education or curriculum matters, approved a resolution that asks the School District to provide “high quality replacements” and urges the district to provide “equitable long-term educational opportunities and management for the students of the Greater Lake Placid area.”
The resolution, which “respectfully opposes” the administrators’ transfer, calls the move “detrimental to the educational opportunities of the Lake Placid Middle School students.”
Council members admitted they had no say over district administration but wanted the community to know they are behind the parents, students, and teachers’ efforts to halt the transfer of the administrators.
Parents worry their children will lose steam without Ward’s and Johnson’s guidance.
“I am coming to you as a parent who’s concerned,” parent Katy Wilson told the council. “We have seven weeks in the school year, with the critical end of the testing coming up. A move of both administrators will be catastrophic to the entire community of Lake Placid.”
Wilson said Ward turned the Lake Placid Middle School around when he came on board more than a year ago.
“We had students fighting all the time, teachers were unhappy, low school grades, and parents were also not happy,” Wilson said. “Staff and teachers are happy with their administration, the (school’s) grade is improving and students feel safe again.”
Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays said, “It’s not our business, it’s a School Board issue. We shouldn’t be micromanaging the School Board.” She agreed with the resolution’s plea that high-quality replacements be forthcoming and other aspects of the resolution.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce said he agrees with Hays’ statement that the council has no control over the school superintendent’s decisions, but the “point of the resolution is to say we are disappointed that we are losing capable administrators and in the future, we want the superintendent to make sure we get high quality replacements.”
He also doesn’t want Lake Placid students to suffer the consequences to ensure other county schools get good administrators, he said.
“We care about the educational quality of the young people of our greater Lake Placid area and we want them to have the very best,” Royce said of the council’s goal.