LAKE PLACID — The town will buy three parcels of land near the high school for a larger capacity wastewater lift station.

The acquisition between the town and sellers, Smoak Land LLC, will cost the town $60,000 per acre, but the right of way and parcel is less than an acre. After the purchase is fulfilled on Jan. 25, town engineers can complete a larger wastewater lift station – which moves wastewater from lower to higher elevation – on the property.

