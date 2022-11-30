LAKE PLACID — The town will buy three parcels of land near the high school for a larger capacity wastewater lift station.
The acquisition between the town and sellers, Smoak Land LLC, will cost the town $60,000 per acre, but the right of way and parcel is less than an acre. After the purchase is fulfilled on Jan. 25, town engineers can complete a larger wastewater lift station – which moves wastewater from lower to higher elevation – on the property.
A larger lift station will allow the town to handle wastewater from the Lake Placid Christian Conference Center, a large overnight facility used by students, churches and executives on religious retreats on the real lake a mile or so away. The center, which can accommodate hundreds of guests each night, relies almost entirely on septic tanks to process raw sewage. The South Florida District Church of the Nazarene, which owns the historic conference center, received state grants in 2021 that required buy-in from the Lake Placid Town Council.
As the town helped the Nazarenes, it decided to obtain its own state grants to get more than a thousand local lakeside homes off septic, too. The conference center owners and the town plan to install new sewer lines from the conference center on Placid View Drive, down Lakeview Drive, to Marquata Drive, and on to the lift station on Green Dragon Drive near Lake Placid High school. The sewer lines (and eventually sewer hookups) will connect to homes along Mirror Lake, Lake Sirena, Lake Pearl and other neighborhoods the town hopes to eventually transfer from septic to sewer.
“The Town of Lake Placid and surrounding community will benefit from permanently owning a wastewater lift station at the southerly end of Green Dragon Drive,” the council announced.
Town Attorney Bert Harris III said the town needs a larger lift station there.
He called it a “site for a rather significant lift station where the conference center’s line comes in through Sirena subdivision, then terminates into the existing Green Dragon Drive lift station.”
The larger lift station also would receive wastewater from Lake County Elementary School and other locations, Harris said.