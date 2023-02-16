LAKE PLACID — A new complex of eight, lighted pickleball courts in Lake June Park will cost about $432,939.

That’s what the town will tell the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee today. The committee helps fund recreation projects in the county’s municipalities through a cost-sharing model. Under the town’s proposal, Lake Placid would pay $77,929, or 18%, toward the cost, while the county would kick in the lion’s share of $355,010.

