LAKE PLACID — A new complex of eight, lighted pickleball courts in Lake June Park will cost about $432,939.
That’s what the town will tell the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee today. The committee helps fund recreation projects in the county’s municipalities through a cost-sharing model. Under the town’s proposal, Lake Placid would pay $77,929, or 18%, toward the cost, while the county would kick in the lion’s share of $355,010.
That’s what the county does.
Construction itself is expected to cost $382,939; of that, the actual base, asphalt, and acrylic court surface and fencing, comes to $243,824. Project management, $23,000; permitting and inspection fees, $2,000; and contingency fees, $25,000 – make up the rest of the $432,939.
The town will use four local contracting companies in the project, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
- Lidy Sports: $243,824
- Excavation Point: $42,615
- Central Contracting: $96,500
- Polston Engineering: $25,000
Some 160 people signed the town’s online petition that asked local residents to weigh on their desire for pickleball courts. The courts will be used by adults and retirees, the town’s proposal states.
“The project will provide exercise for an age bracket of the population that has comparatively negligible recreational activities in South Highlands County,” the proposal states.
The town also announced its abandonment of the Lake June Phase II improvements that included new retention ponds, more parking for boats and trailers and other amenities in the park. The county had agreed to reimburse the town $140,801.44 for those improvements, but the town now wants to use county money for pickleball courts.
“The council decided to abandon the project in favor of joining the rising tide of the sport of pickleball,” Williams wrote in the RPAC proposal. “Accordingly, this application requests that the 2021 Interlocal Agreement be retracted in favor of a new Interlocal Agreement to construct eight Pickleball Courts at the Lake June Park area.”