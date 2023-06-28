Town reduces water main work -- for now

The water main replacement project will now be limited to Interlake Boulevard. The town voted to scrap work on County Road 621, Main Avenue, and the short leg to Devane Park ... for now.

 COURTESY/TOWN OF LAKE PLACID

Lake Placid has had plans since 2021 to use a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to pay for a new water main that runs north along Main Avenue, west to Devane Park, up Interlake Boulevard and County Road 621 on the other side of U.S. 27.

Interim Town Administrator Joe Barber, who is also the town’s engineer, on June 12 told the Town Council that the project will be more expensive than once thought.

Recommended for you