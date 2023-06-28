Town reduces water main work -- for now

Lake Placid has had plans since 2021 to use a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to pay for a new water main that runs north along Main Avenue, west to Devane Park, up Interlake Boulevard and County Road 621 on the other side of U.S. 27.
Interim Town Administrator Joe Barber, who is also the town’s engineer, on June 12 told the Town Council that the project will be more expensive than once thought.
According to figures provided by Barber, the project bids have come back substantially more than was originally estimated at the time of the project design.
“It’s about a million dollars over when we received the (grant),” Barber told the council.
Among the town’s options: Rebid the project and see what comes back or reduce how much pipe the town replaces using available grant money. “I need you to approve the reduced scope tonight,” he told the council.
The council voted unanimously to limit the pipe-bursting project to Interlake Boulevard, which Barber told them would reduce the cost to about $1.2 million.
The town also could have applied for an additional State Revolving Grant loan, he said. If awarded, the grant would fund 70-90% of the project amount over the CDBG amount. The town would then have to pay an additional $275,000.
This does not meant the town will stop with Main Avenue. According to Barber, the town can apply for future grants to complete the water main work. The CDBG money is specifically designed to upgrade town drinking systems.
Kevin McCarthy, the town’s utilities director, said the town can apply for more grants. “There’s a pot of money out there, so we’re looking to apply for that too,” McCarthy said.
Barber told the Highlands News-Sun in 2021 that the town will use a new method to replace the underground water pipes.
Rather than digging up and removing the 12-inch water pipe that was installed under the curb decades ago, the town will use a new technique for installing new water pipes. The method, called pipe bursting, uses a hydraulic or pneumatic expansion head pulled through the existing pipeline, typically using a cable or winch.
“You dig two small pits, one on each end of the section you want to replace,” he said at the time. “You then literally pull and bust up the old pipe while dragging in the new pipe in its place.”