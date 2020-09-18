SEBRING — Lake Placid Town Council members passed a resolution Monday in regard to the county’s proposed storm debris interlocal agreement.
Tuesday, they debated the matter with the Board of County Commission. County officials said no municipal or district government will have to pay for debris collection, this year.
That’s the agreement they proposed to local governments after Sept. 1. The agreement satisfies a Federal Emergency Management Agency requirement for each county to have some type of agreement with other local governments on debris collection and removal.
County officials said it simplifies the reimbursement process for FEMA by reducing the number of local governments making applications. It hopefully will make reimbursement quicker.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, formerly of the Lake Placid Town Council, expressed concerns that all three municipalities had issues with the proposed agreement and asked that an item regarding it be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion.
Interim County Attorney Sherri Sutphen said she understood the City of Sebring and both the Sun ‘N Lake and Spring Lake improvement districts were OK with it.
She had not heard anything from the City of Avon Park, but said she had heard from Lake Placid, specifically about the agreement’s indemnification clause.
The clause, as explained by Sutphen, would hold either party accountable — the county or a municipality — if either did something that interfered with the other’s ability to get reimbursed by FEMA.
Also, the agreement asked a town or city, if already in charge of local garbage and yard waste collection, to notify and educate residents on how to set out storm debris for the county’s contract hauler.
Tuck said town officials “don’t feel they should get involved” in any part of the debris collection if the county is doing it.
“I understand but the town has a very small budget,” Tuck said. “[They] need to know exactly what they will have to put out.”
Sutphen said the agreement basically asks a municipality not to put in a reimbursement request for debris removal that they asked the county to do.
In conversation with Bert J. Harris III, Lake Placid’s town attorney, Sutphen said she had told him this agreement is temporary — “for this season only.”
She did not want to make special amendments to Lake Placid’s part of the agreement, because it would be inconsistent with those agreements already approved by Sebring and Sun ‘N Lake.
However, before the agreement sunsets on April 30, Sutphen wants to sit down with Harris and other municipal attorneys and discuss what next season’s agreement should include.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid council member, said he and fellow council members understood the time constraints.
“We’re all in and prepared to sign the interlocal,” Royce said. “Our legal counsel brought to our attention the ramifications of hundreds of thousands of dollars with indemnification.”
Commission Chair Ron Handley echoed Sutphen’s assertion that next year’s agreement will have more time to negotiate.
“This is sort of an emergency move,” Handley said. “If your city doesn’t want to sign in, they can remove themselves and they can handle it on their own. We’ve got to do something so we can handle the rest of the county now.”
Royce repeated assertions from earlier this month that town residents are also county residents and should expect the same county service as in unincorporated areas.
“[We’re] really not changing anything that’s currently done,” said Commissioner Jim Brooks. Lake Placid still has its own garbage collection service, but during hurricane season, the county will pick up storm debris and ask town officials to relay information on how to place it by the curb. “That’s all it’s saying.”
“Well, you know our legal counsel,” Royce said. “[You are] all friends with our legal counsel. And we have him to protect and look after our best interests as you have to look after your best interests.”
Brooks asked why Harris didn’t pick up the phone and call the county attorney, and Royce said the two have had conversations. “They’ve chatted.”
“I’ve committed myself to look 100% to look at how the town and special districts are set up,” Sutphen said. “We are just under the gun right now.”
Sutphen said she had not heard from Mike Swaine, attorney for Sebring and a partner in Harris’ firm, but she did receive a signed agreement.
It went to the Sebring City Council Tuesday night. City Clerk Kathy Haley told the Highlands News-Sun it passed unanimously with no objections.