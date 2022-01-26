LAKE PLACID — Town leaders are a step closer to selling the ancient Pugh Wastewater Treatment Plant on County Road 29 – now that they’ve cleaned up some of the language surrounding the sale.
Before it sells a town property, the council must approve an ordinance that describes the property for sale, the buyer’s responsibilities, and other details. Two public hearings, each followed by a council vote, are required before the ordinance becomes official. Then the property can be sold.
The council approved the sale of the plant on its first reading in September, but a scrivener’s error required it to be rewritten. The council passed the improved ordinance on first reading Monday, Jan. 10. The next reading for the Pugh plant ordinance is February.
The changes to the original ordinance were small, according to Council Member Ray Royce.
“We have had some language cleaned up that needed to be in this,” Royce told fellow council members at the January meeting. “The new language updates the information.”
The latest version of the ordinance requires the buyer:
- to obey all Florida Department of Environmental Protection requirements
- to pay for the cleanup and mitigation of the land, if necessary
- not compete with the town’s wastewater treatment system
The council has not set a sales price, but the ordinance allows the mayor to hire an appraiser to value the property.
The town wants to build a sewage lift station on the portion of the property it doesn’t sell. The size of that easement will be 30-by-30 feet, more than enough for the town’s use, Town Utilities Director Joe Barber said.
The plant’s capacity, which for years has served mobile homes and homes along County Road 29, is limited to 60,000 gallons a day, not enough for the town’s use. The properties the aging plant serves will be served by a new lift station the town will build elsewhere.
“Brothers Dixon and Darold Pugh built the wastewater treatment plant privately many years ago, and they put in wastewater lines to serve the area,” said Lisa Pugh Holmes, Darold’s daughter. After Lisa’s aunt, Sue Pugh died, the family sold the facility to the town in 1996. The facility has served the town and outlying residents for the past 25 years.
The Dixon and Pugh families came to Highlands County in 1957 from Sullivan County, Indiana. Richard and Joanne Pugh and his sons Dixon and Darold were first, followed by other family members in subsequent years.
The family company’s growth aligned with the arrival of retirement trailer parks in Lake Placid, Sebring and other parts of Highlands County in the 1960s and 1970s.