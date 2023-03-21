LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County School District says state law requires the town to post crossing guards at the school intersections within town limits.
It will cost the Lake Placid Police Department $64,956.47 to staff its school crossing guard program in 2023. It is so difficult to find enough part-time crossing guards that the police chief has had to assign full-time employees to do the job.
For years, the town has considered installing lighting and other traffic control devices to reduce the number of crossing guards it needs. Other suggestions include installing AAA student safety patrols in the schools or finding adult volunteers when they can find them.
For these reasons, the town asked the school district whether it had to continue posting crossing guards at those intersections.
The school district, citing a 1985 Florida Attorney General opinion, says municipalities are responsible for furnishing school crossing guards within their boundaries. The county covers intersections in unincorporated areas of the county.
Willie Hills, the district’s transportation supervisor, sent personnel to evaluate the safety of the crossings during school hours.
“While the number of students crossing is not great, the conditions of the roads at specific times during the day lead to low visibility and high traffic that could result in severe student injury,” Hills wrote in his letter recommending the town “not remove or terminate crossing guards.”
After sending transportation officials to monitor the morning and afternoon school commute, Hills found that “drivers are not adhering to the posted/flashing school zones despite them being monitored by law enforcement.”
Town Administrator Phil Williams gave the council the news at its March meeting.
“They do not recommend terminating the guards,” Williams said. “We have to figure out some way we can shed the expense of the crossing guards.”
Williams, who has debated the crossing guard issue for years, first as a former Lake Placid police chief and again during his years as town administrator, has looked at traffic control devices and other alternatives. The devices can be expensive, too.
“I expect we will examine the current crossings, or better yet, initiate School Board Transportation to examine them to determine whether they still require a crossing guard,” Williams told the Highlands News-Sun in December.
“Staff has since also pointed out another alternative that we are exploring, that of having a brightly flashing crossing button and stop lights,” Williams said.
At its meeting, Vice Mayor Ray Royce, who admits to being “frustrated” by the difficulty of finding part timers to fill the crossing guard positions, accepted the state’s opinion.
“Going forward, we’ll have to make every effort to staff it with part-time personnel so we don’t have to take full-time staff off other duties to provide this service. I understand this is what it is.”
Had the council nixed the crossing guards from its budget, the School District recommended the town install traffic control devices, which can cost a half-million dollars or more. The town would have to pay for engineering and design studies and install pedestrian crosswalk devices and 12-foot-wide speed tables as a traffic control measure at:
- North Tangerine and Interlake Boulevard
- Lake Rachard Boulevard and Interlake Boulevard.
- Green Dragon Drive between Lake Placid Middle School and Lake Placid Elementary School
- Green Dragon Drive between Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Elementary School
If interested in being a crossing guard, which is a paid position, contact the Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757.