LAKE PLACID — At a special meeting Friday, the Town Council will decide how to proceed with its ambitious plan to transition homes off septic tanks and onto a new sewer infrastructure.
The town hoped to use a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) grant to transition homes in Lake June Pointe, Placid Lakes, Highway Park, Sun N Lakes and other neighborhoods, but the cost of the plant alone could eat up most of that money.
“Everything is coming back significantly more expensive than what we thought when the (FDEP) grant application went in,” Town Engineer Joe Barber told the council at its March regular meeting. “I’m expecting some of these sewer projects are going to have to be cut.”
Barber offered the council several options for getting the most bang for the buck. The council will discuss those options Friday.
One of those options is to build a 1 million gallon-a-day plant with approximately 400,000 GPD excess capacity after dropping one or more of the neighborhoods from the project. Future septic to sewer projects will require additional grants and construction of a wastewater plant elsewhere, he said.
If the town can’t get land for future expansion, it could possibly build the larger 1.5 MGD plant and drop additional neighborhoods from the project, and obtain loans to transition the other neighborhoods in the future.
If all of the projects are built, this plant would have approximately 600,000 reserve capacity for future expansion.
“We would have to have a discussion with FDEP to see if they would allow this, as the town would have to continue seeking more septic to sewer grant funding,” Barber wrote in his report accompanying his presentation.
Council Member Ray Royce said the council will hear from Barber, who has visited various wastewater plant sites and met with engineers to provide more details on plant options.
“We will probably direct staff on the direction we want to go, rather than making final decisions on details,” Royce said.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, which is at 1069 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.