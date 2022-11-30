LAKE PLACID — The Town Council is asking the Florida Department of Transportation to get in touch before its engineers redesign the intersection at Tomoka Boulevard and U.S. 27.
They approved a resolution Nov. 14 that describes how the state roadwork may hurt the town’s plans.
Town Attorney Bert Harris and Council Member Ray Royce told the council on Nov. 14 that the DOT’s design could complicate plans to improve St. John Street and/or build an access road to a light industrial park across U.S. 27 from AdventHealth Hospital.
The Paul Business Park has been approved for development on the eastern side of U.S. 27; St. John Street (formerly known as Cemetery Road) will provide access to the business park once it’s finished. The DOT’s work, however, could complicate access to St. John’s Street for motorists.
“We found out two months ago that the Tomoka Road intersection is to be reconfigured in two years,” Harris said. “It appears it will make it more expensive and difficult to use the hospital intersection as access to reach the industrial park.”
To whit:
The DOT work on U.S. 27 has closed several median crossovers and opened some “that go nowhere except maybe other than a cow pasture,” Harris said.
The DOT also paved a road apron that seems to go nowhere.
The DOT intersection improvements will work against an improved St. John Street, which is across U.S. 27 from Tomoka Boulevard.
The DOT’s Tomoka Boulevard redesign could make it harder to configure traffic exiting the highway from St. John Street.
The DOT work would also affect a local landowner’s plan to build an access road for a future light industrial park north of town.
Royce suggested the council send a message to the Transportation Department that its engineers meet and discuss their plans with Royce or town engineers.
“This is something we want to do for a plethora of reasons,” Royce said. “We should lay a marker down with DOT when they’ve basically improved U.S. 27 everywhere in Highlands County except for this small little gap a mile north of town limits.”
The DOT plans make the town nervous for another reason: Consultants have rated the Duke Energy property (next to the solar field) a pretty good location for an industrial park. Landowners have agreed to consider selling land for the project if it moves forward. What DOT does on the other side of U.S. 27 could complicate matters.
“Duke Energy, working with the county’s Council on Economic Development, did a site readiness study to the north and east of town where we actually own a lot of the land, and it got very very good marks,” Royce said. “This puts the DOT on notice that as they are do their planning, they should plan for – if not a signalized intersection at the hospital (which is also expanding) – they should construct on the southbound lane a left turn lane. Something that will work with the town’s plans.”
As the council sees it, the DOT has two choices: Construct a signalized intersection at U.S. 27 and Tomoka Boulevard or install an apron to accommodate an easterly road intersection.
“The Town Council is of the opinion that a better solution for access to U.S. 27 to and from to the east would be a new easterly intersection at the existing Tomoka Boulevard westerly intersection,” reads a resolution the council approved at its Nov. 14 meeting. “The council anticipates the Tomoka Boulevard intersection — if extended to the east — would, upon development of the Paul Business Park, need to be signalized.”