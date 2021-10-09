LAKE PLACID — The Town Council will proceed cautiously as it markets and sells its former town hall and other properties, including the Lake Placid Police Department.
While anyone can make an offer for either property now, the town must pass an ordinance that spells out the details of the price, timing and path to market each property. That ordinance is on the agenda Monday evening.
Some proposed forms of the ordinance set forth sealed bids as the process by which the police station will be sold. Bidders must provide a $20,000 deposit by wire transfer.
The first reading, or vote, on the ordinance was at the Sept. 13 regular meeting. Though the second reading is scheduled for Monday, it may be pushed forward as the council members iron out details. The final vote makes the ordinance official, but that vote could be postponed until everything is ready, possibly not until the Nov. 8 regular meeting.
The town charter requires the passage of an ordinance to affect the sale or lease of a town property. The council hired an appraiser in April, and in August appointed Advantage Realty #1 owner Greg Karlson as broker for the town’s properties.
Councilman Ray Royce told the Highlands News-Sun recently that the council will find a home for the police department, continue to remove items from the old town hall on Interlake Boulevard, determine whether to list the properties with an agent, and make other decisions.
The first building to be put on the market will be the former town hall, Royce said. Before it can be sold, however, the council plans to remove an electrical generator, remove a portion of the property from the selling description, and inspect the roof and other aspects of the building. The town also will hire a surveyor to separate a piece of the town hall land from the parcel they will sell.
The council likewise has to iron out details of the Pugh Sewer Plant on County Road 29 that it hopes to sell. The town won’t allow a buyer to operate a wastewater plant on the property, which was built by the Pugh Family decades ago.
“We can’t have anyone compete with the town’s wastewater system,” Royce said. The town also wants to keep a piece of that parcel back for a lift station of its own.
The town will learn Monday evening the size of that hold back. In fact, the ordinance states the town won’t “convey” the property until it builds its lift station there and gets it operating.