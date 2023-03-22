LAKE PLACID — As the town undergoes planning for its ambitious project to transition lakeside and canal-side homes from septic tanks to a modern sewage treatment system, the question of how much homeowners will have to pay for connecting to the system remains unclear.
The Town Council moved to accept a preliminary contract from F J Nugent & Associates Inc. – pending legal review – to purchase 45 E/One grinder pumps at $3,257.65 each.
The grinder pump is designed to push raw sewage from each home to the street, where construction workers will lay sewer lines. The wastewater will then make its way through the sewer lines to lift stations and on to a 1-million-gallon-a-day sewage treatment plant.
The pumps and connection will be installed at canal-side homes in Placid Lakes and homes along Lake Placid lake, Lake June-in-Winter, Lake June Pointe, and other lakes around the town.
The cost of the pump, accompanying parts, the electric work and other labor comes to about $10,000 per home, Town Engineer Joe Barber told the council.
The $40 million Florida Department Environmental Protection grant did not cover the cost of attaching more than a thousand homes to the town’s planned wastewater platform. As it stands now, homeowners may have to cover at least some of the cost of the pump and the connection. The city could pick up the cost of the pump and charge homeowners for the labor, but it’s too early to tell, engineers said.
“Until the bids come in for the infrastructure/backbone of the system, it will be unknown if there is any money available for anything else,” Utilities Director Kevin McCarthy said Monday. “(The bids) won’t happen until possibly January-February. Some portions of the original project have already been eliminated due to the rapid increase in prices.”
However, Barber, McCarthy, and council members have held the cost to the homeowner at the forefront of their discussions and will find ways to mitigate that cost – primarily by seeking state and possibly federal grants to help homeowners pay for the connection.
“Yes, the town applied for another grant to help cover some portion of the homeowner pumping system,” McCarthy said. “We do not yet have a date as to when we will know if we are awarded that grant.”
The council in July hired Pennoni Engineering to design, permit and manage the construction of the 1 million-gallon-a-day advanced wastewater treatment plant.
In addition, construction consultants are visiting homes along the route of the proposed sewer line to map the location of septic tanks in each yard.