LAKE PLACID — As the town undergoes planning for its ambitious project to transition lakeside and canal-side homes from septic tanks to a modern sewage treatment system, the question of how much homeowners will have to pay for connecting to the system remains unclear.

The Town Council moved to accept a preliminary contract from F J Nugent & Associates Inc. – pending legal review – to purchase 45 E/One grinder pumps at $3,257.65 each.

Recommended for you