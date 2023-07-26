Dana Riddell, Lake Placid’s first-ever planning director, is eyeing the idea of residential landscaping codes to preserve the town’s tree canopy and to protect the aesthetic quality of the town.
Riddell says she has other goals to accomplish first, but she and Vice Mayor Ray Royce believe writing residential code to protect the town’s “green citizens” is important.
Her first objective is to simplify the town’s code to eliminate gray areas that may be confusing planners.
“Interpretation often is the most bothersome to a planner, because we’re the ones interpreting it,” she said recently. Eliminating confusion also helps commercial and residential property owners trying to follow ordinances.
In 2021, when the town relied on outside planners, Riddell helped Lake Placid write its commercial landscaping ordinance. The new codes, for instance, require commercial property owners to submit landscape plans to the town engineer, or designee; require all new lawn grass applications, including Bermuda, Bahia, Zoysia, etc., to be sodded. That means no more plugged, sprigged or seeded lawns would be allowed. Businesses, however, are no longer required to use nursery-raised plants as long as they are Florida Grade No. 1, a measure of quality approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
She now wants to work on a residential landscaping code for homeowners inside the town limits.
“I do think it’s a great idea to add landscaping to residential properties,” she told the Highlands News-Sun.
One possibility is the implementation of a street tree ordinance for new residential neighborhoods, which many counties and states have in place.
“I have not broached that yet with town staff and the council, but I would love to implement a regulation that where you build new roads, there should be sidewalks on each side of the road, lined with trees,” she said. “I also would like to see at least one tree on each residential lot.”
Trees are more important than ever as the weather heats.
“This is to protect our canopy coverage, which is required to cool down the town when pavement and asphalt heats up,” she said. “Trees and greenery create a better aesthetic and quality of life.”
Royce, a former grove owner and present agriculturalist, also wants to see some sort of green ordinances to protect the town’s tree canopy. Again, he hasn’t considered what the final form might look like for the Town Council, but mitigation is one form.
“We understand that trees get sick and have to come down, but if trees have to come down, we’d like to see the property owner plant another tree somewhere else,” Royce said.
Highlands County outlines the importance of the county’s tree canopy in its landscaping standards.
“The planting of canopy trees will aid in lowering the ambient temperature of the air through increased shading; in conserving water; and in enhancing the appearance of properties,” it reads.
Lake Placid’s commercial landscaping ordinance also requires the planting of native plants and trees and requires business owners to plant buffers between building and parking lot and parking lot and road.
WaWa, Heartland National Bank, other business owners as well as shopping center management companies must water and care for the trees and plants on their property.