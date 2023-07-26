Town mulls residential landscaping rules

Lake Placid Planning Director Dana Riddell spoke to the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce about her goal of reducing gray areas in the town’s code.

 

Dana Riddell, Lake Placid’s first-ever planning director, is eyeing the idea of residential landscaping codes to preserve the town’s tree canopy and to protect the aesthetic quality of the town.

Riddell says she has other goals to accomplish first, but she and Vice Mayor Ray Royce believe writing residential code to protect the town’s “green citizens” is important.

