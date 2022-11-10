LAKE PLACID — The Town Council is expected to finalize the transfer of two valuable land parcels at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
The first vote would let the town annex the AdventHealth Lake Placid property. The town would take on solid waste removal, maintenance, and other responsibilities attached to the property.
The property is bounded on the east by U.S. 27, Tomoka Boulevard on the north, and Andrew Street on the west and south. The Florida Department of Transportation is also planning improvements to Tomoka Boulevard at U.S. 27.
The second vote will put in force a plan to give land to a group that is building a hospital in Peru. Local resident and town planning board member Hoz Compton last year donated a parcel of his land on Main Avenue to be used for a new Lake Placid Police station. There was a debate at the time as to whether the new station would be built in town or on U.S. 27.
Compton, who favored a police station downtown, wanted the land returned to him if the police station was to be built out of town. Rather than return the land to him, the well-known developer is asking the town to transfer ownership of the land to Salem Medical Teams LLC, an Oregon limited liability company that’s building a hospital in Peru.
According to Town Attorney Bert Harris III said building a hospital in Peru has been a life-long goal of Compton’s.
The council will vote on each ordinance Monday night.