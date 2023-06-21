Town's interim chief has job -- if he wants it

Lake Placid interim Town Administrator Joe Barber, right, and Planning Director Dana Riddell review their notes during a recent council meeting. Barber now sits on the dais with the Town Council, the seat once held by Phil Williams.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — When Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams retired a few weeks ago, the council turned to Joe Barber, the town’s assistant town administrator, to fill Williams’ shoes.

Whether he stays in the new position is up to Barber.

Recommended for you