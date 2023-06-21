Town's interim chief has job -- if he wants it

LAKE PLACID — When Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams retired a few weeks ago, the council turned to Joe Barber, the town’s assistant town administrator, to fill Williams’ shoes.
Whether he stays in the new position is up to Barber.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 8:16 am
LAKE PLACID — When Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams retired a few weeks ago, the council turned to Joe Barber, the town’s assistant town administrator, to fill Williams’ shoes.
Whether he stays in the new position is up to Barber.
Williams, a hard-working administrator who did everything from managing the town’s website to ensuring every leaky roof was fixed and every squeaky door was oiled (in addition to managing town staff), turned down annual pay raises as his employees received salary increases.
Barber, the town’s utilities director/engineer, is also a bit of a powerhouse who took on management of the historic $40 million state Department of Environmental Protection grant to transition more than a thousand area homes from septic to a modern wastewater system. Managing that project – which includes constant collaboration with project engineering and construction firms, ensuring the project meets the detailed requirements of the DEP agreement, and keeping the project on a tight timeline – is in itself a full-time job.
In fact, that role earned him the assistant town administrator post. The town then hired Kevin McCarthy – the veteran utilities director for Clewiston – as the town’s utilities director.
The town council says Barber, who has not promised he will do the administrator job long term, can keep the town administrator job as long as he wants it. There is a chance, however, that it could be too much, Council Member Nell Hays told the council this week.
“We’re going to come around August, and Joe could say, ‘This is too much,’ and we’ll not be ready to advertise for the town administrator job,’” Hays said.
Council Member Ray Royce suggested the town staff write a job description and salary range for the town administrator job should Barber bow out.
“If we are going to advertise for a town administrator, we can say, ‘Here is the job description we’ll advertise, the job’s salary range,” Royce told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday.
“Come August, if we advertise the position, two things can be true at the same time: We advertise for a new town administrator and be pleased with Mr. Barber and hope he applies.”
One council member said he feels better with Baber focusing on the DEP project.
“He’s responsible for a $40 million grant from the DEP that should take precedence over this position,” Council Member Greg Sapp told his fellow council members. “If that thing goes off the rails it doesn’t matter what Joe’s doing, we’re all in trouble. Our top priority has to be that. That has to be dealt with 100 percent.”