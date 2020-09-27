SEBRING — The co-defendant of a man shot and killed by deputies while serving a warrant has been arrested on her warrant and jailed.
Kelly, Lee Townsend, 61, of Sebring faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft in connection to the disappearance of seven boxes of flooring materials from Townsend’s half-sister’s house.
Arrest reports state that the alleged theft took place at approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at a home on Paradise Path in Sebring, in a mobile home park on DeSoto Road at Sebring Parkway.
The victim told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that Townsend and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Matthew Nocerino, had burglarized a home formerly owned by her father and granted to her in court by Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on July 7, 2020.
Arrest reports said the victim had told Townsend and Nocerino they were not welcome or invited to visit.
However, the victim discovered on Sept. 19 that seven boxes of flooring were missing from inside the house. Each box was white and green and valued at $38, for a total of $266, reports said.
While the victim didn’t find forced entry, she said the front door window screen will fall off sometimes. Then that happens, the window can be raised from the outside and the door unlocked, reports said.
The victim has had to make alterations to the door to secure it, reports said.
A neighbor and witness allegedly saw a silver pickup back into the driveway at that house on Sept. 11, reports said. Then Townsend and Nocerino entered the home several times and carried out several white boxes over the course of 15-20 minutes.
Allegedly, Townsend saw the witness and started yelling, reports said.
Deputies attempted to contact Townsend and Nocerino at their home on Markland Lane in the west side of Silver Fox subdivision by knocking on their front door and then their back sliding door, reports said.
Nocerino allegedly cursed at the deputy, asking why they were knocking, saying, “I have 10 cameras. I know you are here.”
The deputy asked Nocerino to come out and talk, but Nocerino reportedly cursed again and told the deputy that he didn’t have outstanding warrants and the deputy needed to get off the property.
After leaving, the deputy got a call from Townsend asking the reason for being at her house, and the deputy told her it was a criminal investigation and they were suspects.
The deputy said they could meet in person, but heard Nocerino in the background cursing again and threatening to call a lawyer.
Reports said the deputy then told Townsend she and Nocerino were welcome to meet at the sheriff’s office to make a statement. They did not, reports said.
Based on everything else, the deputy asked for and obtained warrants on both Townsend and Nocerino. On Thursday night, deputies attempted to serve the warrants. While they were talking with Townsend, Nocerino fled.
During the chase through the house, deputies hit Nocerino with a TASER shock, but he continued to flee to a bedroom where he had a gun, preliminary reports said.
Nocerino fired at one deputy, hitting the upper torso, which was covered by a ballistic vest.
The deputy returned fire and hit Nocerino, killing him, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney’s Office are running a joint investigation into the shooting.
Meanwhile, Townsend was taken into custody without incident, according to reports.
Highlands County Jail records had her in jail as of Friday morning, but by 4 p.m. that afternoon, she had made bail.