FUJI, Japan — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing claimed its fifth consecutive World Endurance Championship manufacturers’ World Championship with a 1-2 finish in Sunday’s 6 Hours of Fuji. The No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 HYBRID finished 39 seconds in front of the No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO entry at the finish line.

The team maintained its mastery of its home race. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing won for the ninth time in 10 races at Fuji Speedway. It has won every race there since 2016.

