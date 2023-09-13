FUJI, Japan — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing claimed its fifth consecutive World Endurance Championship manufacturers’ World Championship with a 1-2 finish in Sunday’s 6 Hours of Fuji. The No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 HYBRID finished 39 seconds in front of the No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO entry at the finish line.
The team maintained its mastery of its home race. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing won for the ninth time in 10 races at Fuji Speedway. It has won every race there since 2016.
“To finish one-two was our target and it was not easy but our pace was brilliant,” said team principal and co-driver of the No. 7 car Kamui Kobayashi. “We’re really happy to win the title at our home race. It has been a big challenge this season, but we had a fast car and a strong team, we didn’t make mistakes and the drivers did a great job. Our first target was to win the manufacturers’ title and we will celebrate this. The next step is the drivers’ title, our car is a bit behind in the points standings, but we will work hard and do everything we can in Bahrain.”
With the manufacturers’ title sewn up, the No. 7 and No. 8 cars are battling each other for the driver’s championship. The No. 8 trio of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa leads the No. 7 trio of Mike Conway, José María López and Kobayashi by 15 points heading to the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Nov. 4.
“We came here wanting a one-two to wrap up the manufacturers’ championship and we did that,” Conway said. “It wasn’t easy, it was hard fought, and we had to really scrap for position but it’s nice to get the result.”
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing locked out the front row in qualifying, but at the start the No. 7 car was pushed down to third and the No. 8 GR010 HYBRID dropped to sixth after being hit by the No. 50 Ferrari.
The two Toyota’s made up ground and when the race-leading No. 6 Porsche went to the pits, the No. 7 took the lead, with the No. 8 car in second.
Hartley held the lead after the final driver change, but Kobayashi was able to overtake him and the Toyotas cruised to the finish line.
“A 1-2 for the team in front of our home fans to win the world title; that was the mission today and it was a job well done,” Hartley said. “Both cars lost positions on the first lap, so it was a big fight to get back to first and second, and that’s thanks to a huge team effort. Kamui had a bit more pace at the end and we couldn’t match it so we have to analyze where the speed went. Car #7 drove a strong race and deserved this victory.”
LMP2
The No. 41 Team WRT entry captured its second win of the season and moved closer to claiming the season title with a comfortable victory over the No. 22 United Autosports team. The No. 31 Team WRT placed third after a late pass by the No. 22 car. The No. 23 United Autosports team placed fourth.
The No. 41 car has a 33-point lead heading to the final race of the season. The 8 Hours of Bahrain is worth 37 points, with a point going to the pole winner. The No. 41 Team WRT can clinch the title with a seventh-place or better finish.