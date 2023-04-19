PORTIMAO, Portugal — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing picked-up where it left off in Sebring, with the No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO GR010 HYBRID cruising to a one-lap victory over the No. 50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P in the 6 Hours of Portimão at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal on Sunday. The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 was third.

The No. 8 team of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took the lead from the No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing line-up of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López on the opening lap and the two Toyotas were battling each other in the early going.

