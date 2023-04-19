PORTIMAO, Portugal — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing picked-up where it left off in Sebring, with the No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO GR010 HYBRID cruising to a one-lap victory over the No. 50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P in the 6 Hours of Portimão at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal on Sunday. The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 was third.
The No. 8 team of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took the lead from the No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing line-up of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López on the opening lap and the two Toyotas were battling each other in the early going.
The race was pretty much decided about one hour and 20 minutes after the start. Race officials ordered the No. 7 car to replace a rear-left driveshaft sensor, which wasn’t working. Hypercar rules state with performance being monitored by torque sensors on the driveshafts, they must function at all times.
Crew members from the No. 7 and No. 8 car worked in tandem and were able to replace the entire rear-left corner of the car in just over 11 minutes, but the damage had been done.
“It was looking very good for car No. 7, as well as for the team to repeat the 1-2 from Sebring but unfortunately we had the problem,” Lopez said. “That was really unlucky and it put us out of the picture. But we never stopped fighting and at least came back for a couple of points; you never know how that might affect the World Championship later in the season. Looking at the bigger picture, it is a good result for the team and congratulations to car No. 8; they drove a great race.”
Kobayashi, who also serves as team principal, said it was great to see the crews of both cars working so well together.
“Thank you to both car crews for their great work to change the parts in just 11 minutes; I was really proud to see this strong team effort,” he said. “The car felt good all through the race, we just didn’t have the luck today. We will put today’s misfortune behind us and focus on coming back even stronger, because we know the competition is closing the gap.”
With the No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing car winning the 1000 Miles of Sebring, both Toyotas now have a victory heading into the next race at Spa-Francorchamps.
LMP2
It was all United Autosports in LMP2, with the No. 23 car of Oliver Jarvis, Giedo van der Garde and Josh Pierson edging the No.22 United Autosports entry of Phil Hanson, Frederick Lubin and Ben Hanley by just 0.684 seconds in a 1-2 finish for the team. The No. 41 Team WRT placed third.
The win for the No. 23 car was a nice rebound after the disappointment of Sebring, when the team was knocked out of the race by a loose TV camera that triggered the car’s ignition switch.
LMGTE AM
Corvette Racing made it 2-for-2 in 2023 with a thrilling .26-second victory over the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari. The No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche placed third.
The AF Corse Ferrari was probably the fastest car in the class, but the Corvette Racing team of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating and Nico Varrone had some amazing pit stops and were able to keep the Ferrari at bay through the end of the race.
“Totally impressed today with the Corvette Racing team,” Keating said. “I was completely blown away by their speed on the tire changes, and they did it all day long. Everyone on the whole team did an incredible job. I’m obviously delighted the result but didn’t expect it. That makes it even sweeter.”
With Lilou Wadoux one of the drivers in the AF Corse Ferrari, along with the all-female Iron Dames team, that made four females on the podium, which is a record for the highest number of women on a podium of an FIA World Championship.
The next race on the WEC schedule is the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa on April 29.