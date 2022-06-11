Brendon Hartley left it until the last moment to earn TOYOTA GAZOO Racing their sixth consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours pole position in a thrilling Hyperpole contest at the Circuit de la Sarthe on Thursday.
In the final seconds of the session, Hartley snatched his first Le Mans pole thanks to a lap of 3:24.408 in the No. 8 GR010 HYBRID Hypercar he shares with Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.
Kamui Kobayashi was in the hunt for a record-equaling fifth pole at La Sarthe in the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID he drives alongside fellow 2021 winners Mike Conway and José María López, but he fell just 0.420 seconds short and took second on the grid.
Four-time Le Mans winners TOYOTA GAZOO Racing now move level with Audi on eight pole positions, second on the all-time list.
Hyperpole, in which the best single lap time from one driver per car determines the starting order, featured a five-way fight for pole. Top spot changed hands repeatedly over the 30 minutes as Glickenhaus and Alpine joined the GR010 HYBRIDs in an exciting contest.
Lap times improved continuously until, with the checkered flag already waving to end the session, Brendon led Kamui across the line one last time to seal the team’s fifth front row lock-out in six years.
Either side of Hyperpole, the team focused on race preparations. An electrical issue delayed the No. 8 GR010 HYBRID in third practice, in which Kamui set the quickest time, while a trouble-free fourth practice featured two hours of night-time running and ended with José setting the fastest time for the No. 7.
Although there was no track activity on Friday, the team will nevertheless be very busy. Mechanics will rebuild and prepare both cars for the race, engineers will finalize set-ups and plan strategies while the drivers meet the fans during the traditional parade in the city center.
“It’s an incredible feeling to do that lap,” Hertley said. “I am very happy to take my first pole position here. Thanks to the team for preparing such a fast car today and to my teammates for letting me have all the fun.”
In LMP2, it was the No. 31 WRT entry that claimed the pole ahead of the No.41 Realteam by WRT car.
Nick Tandy led a 1-2 result for Corvette Racing in the Hyperpole session Thursday night ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Tandy set a lap of 3:49.985 (132.538 mph) the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to give the team its first pole since 2010.
That also was the last time Corvette Racing started Le Mans with two cars on the front row. Antonio Garcia sealed the effort in the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C8.R with a time of 3:50.177 (132.414 mph). It continued a solid pre-race program for the mid-engine Corvettes, which are at Le Mans for the second time.
Tandy, driving with FIA WEC full-season teammate Tommy Milner and Alexander Sims, claimed his first pole position at Le Mans. He was only 0.192 seconds clear of Garcia, who is driving with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teammate Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg.
The two Corvettes have shown impressive form since Sunday’s Test Day with the full benefit of running the WEC with the No. 64 Corvette being realized. The next goal is add another 1-2 finish… this time Sunday afternoon for the team’s ninth class win and first since 2015.
“What a fantastic day and a fantastic car,” Tandy said. “It’s great to see so many Corvette flags around the track. This is for everyone who is here to support us and here to watch us. Hopefully we can keep these two yellow Corvettes up front for 24 hours.”
In the LMGTE Am class the No.61 AF Corse Ferrari edged the No. 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari.
The 24 Hours of Lemans begins at 10 a.m. today.