SEBRING — After Ferrari grabbed the pole position for Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring, some people may have thought there might be an upset in the World Endurance Championship event. But TOYOTA GAZOO Racing wasn’t one of them, as the two Toyota GR010 HYBRID cars took over the top two spots in the first hour and never looked back.

The pole-sitting No. 50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P decided to make an early pit stop under a caution, which sent the Toyota tandem into the lead and they cruised to the victory.

