TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is looking forward to defending to defending its FIA World Endurance Championship championship in 2023. The Hypercar category of the 2023 WEC season will see a number of new rivals participate, and will also mark the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Under the leadership of Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, the aim is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a sixth time in a row, and to secure both the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ double for a fifth year in succession.

Toyota will again have Mike Conway, Kobayashi and José María López in the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID and Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in the No. 8 car. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH in Cologne, Germany will serve as the team’s base.

