TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is looking forward to defending to defending its FIA World Endurance Championship championship in 2023. The Hypercar category of the 2023 WEC season will see a number of new rivals participate, and will also mark the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Under the leadership of Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, the aim is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a sixth time in a row, and to secure both the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ double for a fifth year in succession.
Toyota will again have Mike Conway, Kobayashi and José María López in the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID and Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in the No. 8 car. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH in Cologne, Germany will serve as the team’s base.
“We achieved all out targets this year, winning Le Mans, Fuji and the World Championships, thanks to the big support from Toyota and our partners,” Kobayashi said. “But we start again in 2023 with even stronger competition, so we need to improve ourselves, making our team and car even stronger. The drivers are an important part of our team and I am happy to drive alongside Mike, José, Séb, Brendon and Ryo again in 2023. We have a strong team spirit throughout the whole team, particularly among the drivers, and we race together as one family. This is a big strength for our team and we need to trust and support each other next season, to be as strong as possible against the big competition in Hypercar.”
Peugeot and Ferrari are expected to compete in the 2023 Hypercar class, along with Porsche and Cadillac, so the team will have its work cut out.
“We are all looking forward to racing against so many manufacturers who have won Le Mans in the past,” Kobayashi said. “Winning Le Mans in its centenary year is a big target for everyone, so of course it will be difficult and our competition will be pushing extremely hard. This big fight is what we all want in motorsport and I think it will be really exciting for the fans.”
The other drivers are excited to see some new faces on the grid this season.
“It’s going to be an exciting challenge in WEC next season and I am really pleased to be part of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for the start of this new era in endurance racing,” Conway said. “It won’t be easy, that’s for sure, with so many manufacturers joining, but to have the chance to win Le Mans in its centenary year is a massive motivation. To see such a big grid of Hypercars fighting for the victory will be something special and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”
Hartley said the new season is going to be a great one.
“The 2023 season looks like being an incredible one for endurance racing and our job certainly doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “The fight between the manufacturers will be intense, and we need to be well prepared, with a fast and reliable car; there will be no room for error. It’s a real privilege to be part of such a landmark season. Thanks to Toyota and everyone in the team, not only for a fantastic 2022 season, but for giving us as drivers the chance to be part of the fight next year.”