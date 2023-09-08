Every time TOYOTA GAZOO Racing takes to the track, the team has victory on its mind. That approach has worked well for the team so far. But if there’s one race other than Le Mans the team wants to win each year, it would be its home race at Fuji Speedway, which is about 60 miles west of Tokyo.
“Everyone in the team is looking forward to our home race and the chance to compete in front of our Japanese fans, as well as our Toyota colleagues and partners who contribute so much,” said team principal and driver of the No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kamui Kobayashi. “After Le Mans, winning at Fuji is our next priority and we have a very strong record there. So our target is to extend our run of victories, despite the very close competition amongst the Hypercar.”
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has a deep connection with Fuji, as its hybrid powertrain is designed and built at the nearby Higashi-Fuji Technical Center.
The team has won eight of its nine races at Fuji Speedway and would like nothing more than to clinch the season-long Hypercar crown in front of its fans. Toyota leads Ferrari by 26 points. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing can sew-up the manufacturers’ World Championship for a fifth consecutive season if it outscores Ferrari by 13 points.
The No. 8 Toyota, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, has a 23-point lead over the No. 7 Toyota in the season standings.
The entire team knows what a big weekend this is.
“Fuji Speedway is the home race for the team, and for me personally, so I am extra motivated to fight for the victory on Sunday,” Hirakawa said. “It will be my third race of 2023 at Fuji, and I hope it will be third time lucky because in the other two races, in Super Formula, I did not stand on top of the podium. Last year it was a great feeling to win in front of my home crowd on one of my favorite circuits, and I hope to experience that again.”
The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R is in third place in the Manufacturers’ Championship.
There are 12 cars in the Hypercar class, including four Porsche 963s.
The LMP2 race is coming down to the wire. Just 10 points separate the top two teams, with the No. 31 Team WRT entry leading the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition car. The No. 22 United Autosports entry is third in the season standings, followed by the sister No. 23 United Autosports car.
The Six Hours of Fuji will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday.