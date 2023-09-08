Every time TOYOTA GAZOO Racing takes to the track, the team has victory on its mind. That approach has worked well for the team so far. But if there’s one race other than Le Mans the team wants to win each year, it would be its home race at Fuji Speedway, which is about 60 miles west of Tokyo.

“Everyone in the team is looking forward to our home race and the chance to compete in front of our Japanese fans, as well as our Toyota colleagues and partners who contribute so much,” said team principal and driver of the No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kamui Kobayashi. “After Le Mans, winning at Fuji is our next priority and we have a very strong record there. So our target is to extend our run of victories, despite the very close competition amongst the Hypercar.”

