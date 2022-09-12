SNS-toyota091222a.jpg

Toyota celebrates its 1-2 finish in the 6 Hours of Fuji.

 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING

Fuji Speedway hosted WEC for the first time since 2019 and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing strengthened its World Championship challenge and celebrated a memorable homecoming by winning on the GR010 HYBRID Hypercar’s Japanese debut.

Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa delivered a flawless performance in the No. 8 GR010 HYBRID to earn their second victory of the season, adding to their Le Mans 24 Hours triumph and delivering the team’s eighth win in nine races at Fuji Speedway.

Recommended for you