Fuji Speedway hosted WEC for the first time since 2019 and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing strengthened its World Championship challenge and celebrated a memorable homecoming by winning on the GR010 HYBRID Hypercar’s Japanese debut.
Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa delivered a flawless performance in the No. 8 GR010 HYBRID to earn their second victory of the season, adding to their Le Mans 24 Hours triumph and delivering the team’s eighth win in nine races at Fuji Speedway.
World Champions Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López took second place in their No. 7 GR010 HYBRID, 1:08.382 behind, to complete a hard-earned clean sweep in the penultimate round of the 2022 WEC season.
Maximum points from its home race brings TOYOTA GAZOO Racing a big step closer to retaining its manufacturers’ World Championship, extending its lead to 26 over Alpine, who finished third at Fuji while the No. 8 crew are now level on points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading into the final race.
Another enthusiastic crowd packed the Fuji Speedway grandstands and saw Kamui in the pole position No. 7 lead the field away on a hot, sunny day. Kobatashi established a slender gap over Buemi in the No. 8 as the GR010 HYBRIDs set the tone for the race by leading the way from the beginning.
Just a few seconds separated the two during the first hour, which ended with both pitting for two new tires and more fuel. Kobayashi retained the lead in the No. 7 but Buemi was gradually closing the gap and moved into the lead on lap 64.
As the two-hour mark approached, Kobayashi handed over the second-placed No. 7 to Lopez. A lap later, Hartley took the wheel of the No. 8 and resumed with a 6-second lead, with the third-placed Alpine over 50 seconds behind.
Hartley began to build a comfortable margin at the front and extended his advantage over Lopez to 10 seconds at next pit stops, which came at half distance. By the time of the next driver changes, with just under two hours remaining,Hartley had a decisive 30-second lead.
Hirakawa, already a winner at Fuji Speedway this season in Super Formula, took the wheel of the No. 8 as Conway replaced Lopez in the No. 7 for the final stretch. With a one-lap advantage over the third-placed Alpine, the GR010 HYBRIDs controlled the remainder of the race, taking no unnecessary risks.
After 232 laps without safety car or full course yellow, Hirakawa took the checkered flag to secure TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s third victory of the season, its 37th from 75 hybrid-powered WEC races since 2012.Conway followed to the finish line, completing the team’s second one-two of the season.
The fight for both World Championships therefore goes to the final race of the season, when Bahrain International Circuit hosts an eight-hour title decider on Nov. 12.
LMP2
The LMP2 points were scooped by the No. 31 crew of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Dries Vanthoor after a typically close and fascinating duel.
Several cars led the class throughout the six hours but the victory ultimately came down to a fight between the WRT Oreca-Gibson and the No. 38 points leading JOTA entry of Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez.
At one stage it looked like Stevens might be able make it to the flag without a final ‘splash and dash’ fuel stop but he was forced to head pit wards with just four minutes of the race remaining.
This made sure that Frijns was able to cruise to the flag, although he had to contend with not being able to hear his team on the radio for the majority of the final stint.
The win was Dries Vanthoor’s debut 6 Hours win in the WEC after he substituted for regular WRT racer Rene Rast who was competing in the DTM race at Spa-Francorchamps.
The No. 38 JOTA’s second place means that they hold a significant championship advantage heading into the final race in Bahrain and lead the way by 28 points.
Completing the podium was the No. 38 JOTA entry of Ed Jones, Jonathan Aberdein and Oliver Rasmussen. They fought back from a first-lap spin after being hit by the Algarve Pro Racing car which locked-up on cold tires at Turn 6.
LMGTE Pro
AF Corse completed a 1-2 finish to make it a fruitful day for Ferrari in one of the tightest ever WEC LMGTE Pro title battles.
James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi executed a superb win in the No. 51 AF Corse run Ferrari 488 GTE EVO to register the legendary Italian manufacturers’ 30th win in the LMGTE Pro category.
Calado engaged in an entertaining battle with Kevin Estre in the pole sitting No. 92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR-19 in the opening stints as the pair swapped positions several times.
But it was the Ferrari that came out on top and was able to open up an increasing gap as the battle went into the mid-race phase.
Despite some attentions of the sister No. 52 AF Corse Ferrari driven by Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, Calado was able to conduct the pace at the end to head home a formation finish across the line and extend their points lead to 11 points.
Porsche took third and fourth with No. 92’s Estre and teammate Michael Christensen heading home the Gianmarria Bruni and Richard Lietz crewed No. 91 car, which was delayed after receiving penalties for track limits violations and an incident with the No. 88 Dempsey Proton LMGTE Am Porsche.
LMGTE Am
Ben Keating, Henrique Chaves and Marco Sorensen took maximum points from the weekend in the No. 33 TF Sport Aston Martin, claiming an ultimately comfortable win by a lap from the Iron Dames squad of Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bouvy and Rahel Frey.
They enjoyed their best ever WEC victory after another impressive display that saw them lead in the first hour and then defend second place stoutly from both the No. 98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin and then the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari.
Completing the podium in LMGTE Am was the D’Station Aston Martin squad. They celebrated a second ever podium position in the WEC after a momentous race that saw them come from the rear of the field to the front.