SEBRING — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is looking to begin its World Endurance Championship Hypercar title defense with a solid showing in Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. It’s the first of seven races on the WEC 2023 calendar.

With added competition this year in the Hypercar class, TOYOTA GAZOO is eager to get on the track and see how the team shapes up against the competition.

Recommended for you