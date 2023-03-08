SEBRING — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is looking to begin its World Endurance Championship Hypercar title defense with a solid showing in Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. It’s the first of seven races on the WEC 2023 calendar.
With added competition this year in the Hypercar class, TOYOTA GAZOO is eager to get on the track and see how the team shapes up against the competition.
“For all Hypercar teams, Sebring will be a big challenge,” said Team Principal and driver of the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID Kamui Kobayashi. “We have prepared intensively, and we are fully motivated to defend our World Championship and Le Mans titles. Thanks to the great cooperation and support of our colleagues at Toyota in Japan, as well as our partners, we are a very strong, stable team.
“Competing against manufacturers with the Le Mans caliber of Ferrari, Peugeot and Porsche, as well as the other Hypercars, will be tough, but it’s also exciting to be part of such a fight at the front. To meet this challenge, we need to work together stronger than ever before, with a big team spirit, starting in Sebring. I am confident we are ready for the first race and now I can’t wait to get started.”
Kobayashi’s job is made a little bit easier due to having two championship caliber driver line-ups. Kobayashi will be teaming up with Mike Conway and José María López for the fifth straight year.
“It’s exciting to start the season, particularly at Sebring which is such a cool track,” Conway said. “There’s a great atmosphere with all the American fans and this year it will be more special than ever with so many Hypercars on the grid. Everyone involved in endurance racing is excited to see how it will unfold this year; we’re all expecting a great battle and we’ll get the first taste of it in Sebring. With all its history, it’s the perfect place to kick off and I’m sure it will be a fantastic show.”
In the No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 HYBRID are the defending world champions, Ryo Hirakawa, Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.
“I can’t wait to start this battle against all of our new Hypercar competitors,” Buemi said. “It’s a real privilege to be involved in WEC this year and I am looking forward to an exciting challenge. I enjoy racing at Sebring and I know what it feels like to win there as well, following our victory in the No. 8 car in 2019. I am sure we will be fighting at the front again, although we know the competition will be close. There will be no room for mistakes; more than ever we have to get everything right and execute a perfect weekend. We have the experience and know-how, so I am confident we will be in a strong position.”
Hirakawa had his first-ever race at Sebring last year and he’s looking forward to making his return.
“I am so happy to be racing again with Sébastien and Brendon; we worked together really well last year and we built up a great team spirit,” Hirakawa said. “My first season in Hypercar was beyond my expectations; to win Le Mans and then the World Championship was a fantastic experience. I was learning all through the season, adjusting to the GR010 HYBRID and becoming more familiar with the circuits because some, like Sebring, were new for me. With that experience, I feel better prepared for my second season with the team and I know what to expect from Sebring in terms of the track and the conditions. It’s a special place and I really enjoyed racing there last year so I am looking forward to it.”
While TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has the drivers necessary to win, it also has the car. Since its 2021 inception, the team has won 10 of 12 races with the GR010 HYBRID.
But the team knows it will have to be firing on all cylinders against newcomers, such as Cadillac, Ferrari, Porsche and Vanwall. Not to mention returning teams in Glickenhaus and Peugeot.
“Sebring is a great way to start what should be a fantastic WEC season,” Hartley said. “I love the circuit and the atmosphere; you can really feel the passion of the American fans and the history of the place. We’re all expecting some intense competition from manufacturers who, like Toyota, have a strong record in endurance, so it promises to be a cool event.”
The WEC cars will take to the track on Wednesday at 10:55 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. for two one-hour practice sessions, followed by a one-hour practice at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday. There will be three 15-minute qualifying sessions beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the Hypercars hitting the track last at 7:20 p.m. Friday’s race is scheduled to begin at noon.
“It’s fun to come back to Sebring, which is an old school sportscar circuit with the bumps and different track surfaces,” López said. “Pre-season testing has gone well and the modifications are working as we hoped, which gives me confidence for the season. It will be interesting to compare our package to our competitors and Sebring is the first chance to do that, so we are all looking forward to it.”