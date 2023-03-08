TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has become the team all other World Endurance Championship teams are measured against in the series. Five consecutive victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and four straight WEC titles are a pretty impressive feat for any racing team.
Some years it’s been a little easier for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing due to smaller fields in the WEC’s top class. But Sebring fans are going to see a full field on new competitors in WEC’s Hypercar class and nobody is happier for the increased competition than TOYOTA GAZOO.
“It is exciting to compete against new entrants in Hypercar this year, particularly for the fans, but our approach doesn’t change,” said TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Technical Director Pascal Vasselon. “The job remains the same; we aim to win, so we must get the maximum out of our package, without mistakes. That is how we always approach racing.”
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, also one of the drivers in the team’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID, shares the sentiment.
“This is the season we have been waiting for,” he said. “It’s amazing for the fans to see so many manufacturers competing in Hypercar, and as a team we are excited by the new competitors. We want to be part of a big fight at the front, one which will entertain the fans and produce many great memories.”
With manufacturers like Cadillac, Porsche, Ferrari and Vanwall jumping into the mix this year, along with returning competitors Glickenhaus and Peugeot, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing wasn’t about to rest of its laurels. The GR010 HYBRID underwent some changes to the powertrain and bodywork, making the car lighter, more reliable and better suited for night driving.
“We have made evolutions to our car to further improve reliability, drivability and serviceability, part of our normal long-term plan for continuous improvement,” Vasselon said. “We implemented a big evolution for 2022 with the change of wheel size, which was necessary to address some issues we were suffering from, and it delivered the benefits we expected. The modifications we have made for 2023 are the normal next step in this process, and we have seen encouraging results in pre-season testing. Reliability and global pace consistency, as well as the reduction of accident risks, are critical factors which we have continued to focus on with the updated GR010 HYBRID and our approach to the 2023 season.”
While the cars have undergone some changes, one reason for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s success is stability in the driver line-up. Mike Conway and José María López will join Kobayashi behind the wheel of the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID, while Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa are back to defend their title in the No. 8 car.
“At TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, we never stand still and we are always pushing to make ever-better cars,” Kobayashi said. “So, just like last year, we have introduced some evolutions to our GR010 HYBRID for the 2023 season. These updates are the result of strong cooperation between team members in Higashi-Fuji and Cologne, as well as our partners and suppliers, so I would like to thank everyone for their hard work so far. The drivers’ first impressions of the revised car from the roll-out and our pre-season tests are positive, which gives us confidence that together we can fight to retain our Le Mans and WEC titles.”
Tickets and parking are still available for SuperSebring weekend, which is highlighted by the WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 17 and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday, March 18. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, for spectators, with practice scheduled to begin the next morning at 8:55 a.m.
Visit SebringRaceway.com to purchase tickets and parking in advance. New for 2023, no sales will take place at the main gate. All on-site purchases must take place at the Sebring Ticket Trailer located inside Gate 3 at the front of the Raceway property.