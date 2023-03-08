TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has become the team all other World Endurance Championship teams are measured against in the series. Five consecutive victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and four straight WEC titles are a pretty impressive feat for any racing team.

Some years it’s been a little easier for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing due to smaller fields in the WEC’s top class. But Sebring fans are going to see a full field on new competitors in WEC’s Hypercar class and nobody is happier for the increased competition than TOYOTA GAZOO.

Recommended for you