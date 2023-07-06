The 24 Hours of Le Mans didn't go how TOYOTA GAZOO Racing had planned. The team saw its five-year winning streak come to an end, as the No. 51 Ferrari - AF Corse Ferrari 499P took the checkered flag. The No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID was second and the No. 2 Cadillac Racing entry was third.

Now, the WEC season moves to Ferrari's home turf in Northern Italy and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, known as the "Temple of Speed."

