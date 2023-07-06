The 24 Hours of Le Mans didn't go how TOYOTA GAZOO Racing had planned. The team saw its five-year winning streak come to an end, as the No. 51 Ferrari - AF Corse Ferrari 499P took the checkered flag. The No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID was second and the No. 2 Cadillac Racing entry was third.
Now, the WEC season moves to Ferrari's home turf in Northern Italy and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, known as the "Temple of Speed."
After being knocked out of Le Mans, the No. 7 Toyota is now 41 points out in the Drivers' World Championship, giving the team little chance to repeat as season champions. The No. 8 Toyota has a 25-point lead over the Ferrari drivers, while Toyota holds an 18-point lead over Ferrari in the manufacturers' title chase.
"Now our big priority is to win both World Championships again and it will be a close fight with Ferrari," said Team Principal and driver of the No. 7 Toyota Kamui Kobayashi. "We have the upper hand at the moment in terms of the points, but they had a faster car in the last two races. I think it will be difficult for us this weekend, but we will never give up, we will keep fighting and pushing for every tenth of a second. I am sure there will be another big crowd and a great atmosphere, so I am looking forward to this race.”
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has gotten used to being fan favorites at Monza, but the team realizes that's going to change now that Ferrari is competing in the WEC top class, Hypercar.
“I am looking forward to racing at Monza, particularly this year because I think the atmosphere will be more special than ever," said Sébastien Buemi, one of the drivers in the No. 8 car. "I have spent a lot of time in Italy during my career, so I enjoy going back there and meeting the fans. I guess they are probably cheering for a different team this year, but it’s still a pleasure to race in front of such an enthusiastic crowd. We are in a close fight for the World Championship and every race will be important, so we will be giving everything this weekend.”
The Cadillac Racing team is looking forward to building on the momentum of its podium finish at Le Mans. Richard Westbrook, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn ran a smart race and Cadillac jumped past Porsche into third place in the season standings.
“I’m really enthused by the result at Le Mans and the progress we’ve made in just our first year in the WEC," Bamber said. "It shows all the hard work that the team, Cadillac and its partners have put in, and there’s more positives to come. Monza is a great track overall and the race in the Hypercar class will be intense for the drivers and entertaining for the spectators."
Westbrook believes Monza is a track that will suit the Cadillac well.
“I’m really looking forward to Monza coming off such a positive result for everyone at Cadillac Racing," he said. "To get an overall podium for the first time at Le Mans after being away for a long time is something that we can all be proud of. We learned so much, which we’re going to carry on forward to Monza and the rest of the season."
There are 36 entries for Monza, with 13 cars competing in the Hypercar class, 11 entries in LMP2 and 12 entries in LMGTE Am. The No. 41 Team WRT entry, which struggled at Sebring to open the season, is in first place in the season standings with 94 points. The No. 34 Inter Europol Competition team is in second place, four points behind.
The race begins Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The MotorTrend family will broadcast the race live.